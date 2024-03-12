Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Bryant 19-12, UMass Lowell 20-9

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN Plus

UMass Lowell is 4-0 against Bryant since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Bryant Bulldogs are set to clash at 6:00 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center in an America East postseason contest. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UMass Lowell ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 94-89 win over the Retrievers. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

UMass Lowell's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Quinton Mincey, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 16 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Max Brooks, who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Bryant waltzed into their match on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They put a hurting on the Black Bears at home to the tune of 84-58. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 37.4% better than the opposition, as Bryant's was.

Bryant can attribute much of their success to Rafael Pinzon, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 1 assist. Daniel Rivera was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 15 rebounds.

The River Hawks' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 21-9. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 93.5 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 20-12.

UMass Lowell took their win against Bryant when the teams last played last Thursday by a conclusive 89-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMass Lowell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

UMass Lowell has won all of the games they've played against Bryant in the last year.