Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: UC Davis 17-12, UC San Diego 20-10

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, UC San Diego is heading back home. They and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at LionTree Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Tritons earned a 79-69 win over the Matadors.

Meanwhile, the Aggies were able to grind out a solid win over the Warriors on Thursday, taking the game 75-63. The over/under was set at 138 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Tritons have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-10 record this season. As for the Aggies, their victory bumped their record up to 17-12.

Looking forward, UC San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Everything came up roses for UC San Diego against UC Davis in their previous meeting back in January as the team secured a 92-59 win. Does UC San Diego have another victory up their sleeve, or will UC Davis turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UC San Diego is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

UC Davis has won 4 out of their last 6 games against UC San Diego.