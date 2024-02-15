Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: LBSU 15-9, UC Davis 15-9

How To Watch

What to Know

LBSU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at University Credit Union Center. UC Davis took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on LBSU, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Beach beat the Mustangs 77-68. That's two games straight that LBSU has won by exactly nine points.

Meanwhile, UC Davis unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. The game between them and the Warriors wasn't a total blowout, but with the Aggies falling 87-70 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. UC Davis found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

Despite their loss, UC Davis saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Elijah Pepper, who scored 27 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Pepper has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Ty Johnson, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Beach have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-9 record this season. As for the Aggies, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-9.

LBSU is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

LBSU and the Aggies were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but the Beach came up empty-handed after a 93-92 defeat. Can LBSU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Davis is a 3.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Davis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LBSU.