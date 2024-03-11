The No. 2 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-6) will try to extend their eight-game winning streak when they face the No. 3 seed San Francisco Dons (23-9) in the 2024 West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals on Monday night. Gonzaga finished second behind Saint Mary's in the regular season standings, but it beat the Gaels in the final game of the campaign. San Francisco lost its final two games of the regular season before blowing out Portland in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. Gonzaga swept the regular-season series between these teams, including an 86-68 win at San Francisco on Feb. 29.

Tipoff is set for 11:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Gonzaga is favored by 8 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. San Francisco odds, while the over/under is 149 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any San. Fran vs. Gonzaga picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters 2024 conference championship week on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on San Francisco vs. Gonzaga. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco spread: Gonzaga -8

Gonzaga vs. San Francico over/under: 149 points

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco money line: Gonzaga -379, San Francisco +295

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco picks: See picks here

Why Gonzaga can cover

Gonzaga is peaking at the right time again this season, using an eight-game winning streak to prime itself for a deep March Madness run. The Bulldogs beat then-No. 17 Kentucky, San Francisco and then-No. 17 Saint Mary's during that stretch, with all three of those wins coming on the road. They were 4.5-point favorites in their 86-68 win at San Francisco, as junior forward Graham Ike scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Junior guard Nolan Hickman added 22 points on 7 of 13 shooting, knocking down all six of his attempts from the charity stripe. Ike added a double-double in the win over Saint Mary's, finishing with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while junior guard Ryan Nembhard had a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists. The Bulldogs have won 18 of their last 20 games in March, and they have won 29 straight games against San Francisco.

Why San Francisco can cover

San Francisco lost three of its final four games of the regular season, but it won 13 of its previous 15 games. The Dons were competitive at Gonzaga in January, covering the spread as 9-point underdogs in a 77-72 final. Junior guard Marcus Williams had 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists, shooting 7 of 15 from the floor.

The Dons advanced to the WCC Tournament semifinals with a 72-51 win over Portland, as Williams had 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting. They took the lead 21 seconds into the game and never trailed again, racing out to a 42-19 lead at halftime. San Francisco has covered the spread in four of its last six games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Gonzaga vs. San Francisco picks

The model has simulated San Francisco vs. Gonzaga 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 145-104 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.