Halftime Report

Elon fell flat on their face against the Tigers last Monday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Elon has jumped out to a quick 38-31 lead against the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Elon came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Delaware 16-9, Elon 10-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Delaware is 9-1 against the Phoenix since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Schar Center. Despite being away, Delaware is looking at a seven-point advantage in the spread.

Delaware entered their tilt with the Tribe with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Fightin' Blue Hens came out on top against the Tribe by a score of 69-58 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Elon found out the hard way on Monday. They were the victim of a bruising 80-55 loss at the hands of the Tigers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Elon in their matchups with the Tigers: they've now lost four in a row.

Elon's loss came about despite a quality game from TK Simpkins, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

The Fightin' Blue Hens have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-9 record this season. As for the Phoenix, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-15 record this season.

Delaware strolled past the Phoenix when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 70-54. Will Delaware repeat their success, or do the Phoenix have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Delaware is a solid 7-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Delaware has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Elon.