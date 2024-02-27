Halftime Report

Drexel is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 33-27 lead against Delaware.

If Drexel keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-11 in no time. On the other hand, Delaware will have to make due with a 17-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Drexel 17-11, Delaware 17-11

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Drexel Dragons and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 26th at Bob Carpenter Center. Drexel is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Thursday, the Dragons couldn't handle the Pride and fell 69-57.

Despite the loss, Drexel got a solid performance out of Amari Williams, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Delaware found out the hard way on Thursday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 90-71 punch to the gut against the Cougars. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Delaware in their matchups with the Cougars: they've now lost four in a row.

Delaware's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Christian Ray, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Jalun Trent who scored 12 points along with three steals.

The Dragons' defeat dropped their record down to 17-11. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 17-11.

Drexel will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the 2.5-point underdog. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on an eight-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Drexel took their victory against the Fightin' Blue Hens when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 86-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drexel since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Delaware is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Drexel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

Drexel has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Delaware.