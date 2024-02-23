Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Charleston 20-7, Delaware 17-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.60

What to Know

Delaware will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Charleston Cougars will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Bob Carpenter Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a 90-71 finish the last time they played, Delaware and the Aggies decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Fightin' Blue Hens came out on top against the Aggies by a score of 62-54 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Charleston entered their tilt with the Tribe with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Cougars walked away with a 65-57 win over the Tribe on Monday.

Charleston got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Reyne Smith out in front who scored 15 points. Kobe Rodgers was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Fightin' Blue Hens have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Cougars, they pushed their record up to 20-7 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Delaware haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Delaware lost to the Cougars at home by a decisive 84-67 margin in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Can Delaware avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Charleston is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Delaware, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154 points.

Series History

Charleston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Delaware.