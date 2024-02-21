Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Central Michigan and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Bowling Green 28-17.
If Central Michigan keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-10 in no time. On the other hand, Bowling Green will have to make due with a 16-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Bowling Green Falcons @ Central Michigan Chippewas
Current Records: Bowling Green 16-9, Central Michigan 15-10
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
What to Know
Central Michigan and the Falcons are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McGuirk Arena. Central Michigan will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.4% better than the opposition, a fact Central Michigan proved on Saturday. They steamrolled past the Broncos 69-42 at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Central Michigan has managed all season.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Bowling Green last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 69-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Bowling Green has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.
The Chippewas are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 15-10 record this season. As for the Falcons, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-9 record this season.
Going forward, Central Michigan is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.
Central Michigan barely slipped by the Falcons in their previous meeting on February 3rd, winning 77-76. Does Central Michigan have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Falcons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Central Michigan is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chippewas as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 139.5 points.
Series History
Central Michigan and Bowling Green both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Central Michigan 77 vs. Bowling Green 76
- Feb 14, 2023 - Central Michigan 77 vs. Bowling Green 74
- Jan 24, 2023 - Bowling Green 83 vs. Central Michigan 61
- Feb 01, 2022 - Central Michigan 78 vs. Bowling Green 74
- Jan 09, 2021 - Bowling Green 93 vs. Central Michigan 65
- Jan 05, 2021 - Bowling Green 90 vs. Central Michigan 69
- Feb 04, 2020 - Central Michigan 92 vs. Bowling Green 82
- Feb 12, 2019 - Bowling Green 79 vs. Central Michigan 72
- Jan 12, 2019 - Bowling Green 97 vs. Central Michigan 87
- Mar 05, 2018 - Central Michigan 81 vs. Bowling Green 77