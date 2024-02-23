Halftime Report

UMKC is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead South Dakota 40-28.

If UMKC keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-15 in no time. On the other hand, South Dakota will have to make due with a 10-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UMKC Roos @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: UMKC 12-15, South Dakota 10-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

South Dakota will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UMKC Roos will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Coyotes had to settle for a 83-80 defeat against the Tommies. South Dakota has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

South Dakota struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Even though UMKC has not done well against the Jackrabbits recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Roos came out on top against the Jackrabbits by a score of 72-67. The win made it back-to-back wins for UMKC.

The Coyotes' loss was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-17. As for the Roos, their win bumped their record up to 12-15.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMKC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only UMKC took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be South Dakota's 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-6 against the spread).

Odds

UMKC is a slight 2.5-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roos as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

UMKC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.