Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Chattanooga looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 41-33 lead against Mercer.

If Chattanooga keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 20-10 in no time. On the other hand, Mercer will have to make due with a 14-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Mercer 14-15, Chattanooga 19-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Mercer has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Mercer in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, the Bears were able to grind out a solid win over the Spartans, taking the game 86-72.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Chattanooga last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

The Bears' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-15. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.0 points per game. As for the Mocs, their loss dropped their record down to 19-10.

Mercer came up short against the Mocs in their previous meeting back in January, falling 74-60. Can Mercer avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chattanooga is a big 8-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.