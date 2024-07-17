The 2025 NBA Draft is just over 11 months away, but it's never too early to start looking at future stars. Duke forward Cooper Flagg is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick — no matter who holds the selection — due to his unique blend of shotmaking and defense.

Barring something catastrophic, Flagg will be the No. 1 pick because the 6-foot-9 forward is one of the most hyped-up incoming college freshmen of the 21st century. The 2024 NBA Draft cycle produced an abundance of intrigue at the top but lacked prospects with true superstar potential.

That won't be the case this upcoming draft cycle.

The 2025 NBA Draft will start at No. 2, and whoever ends up with that selection will have the chance to draft a true blue-chip talent. Rutgers forward Ace Bailey is the current second-ranked player on most way-too-early big boards and was slotted at No. 2 by CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein, Travis Branham, and Gary Parrish.

Bailey and his teammate at Rutgers, Dylan Harper, are two top candidates to go off the board early in the 2025 NBA Draft. With that said, here's the top candidates to be the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft behind Cooper Flagg next summer.

1. Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers



If the 2025 NBA Draft happened today, Bailey would be the No. 2 pick. There's a clear top-two at the top of most NBA pundits' respective big boards. Bailey is 6-8 with ideal size to play wing in the NBA. He's one of the best athletes in the class and can do a little bit of everything. Bailey might have the highest ceiling of any prospect outside of Flagg and if he improves his decision-making this season, his case to go No. 2 will be rock solid.

It's way more likely Bailey goes second than No. 1 overall, but anything is possible. Barring a catastrophic drop in production at Rutgers, Bailey will be a top-five pick next summer.

2. Nolan Traore, G, France

The current top international prospect on the board is the latest future star out of France. Traore is a 6-5 point guard who turned down offers from programs such as Duke, Arkansas, Alabama and Gonzaga to play for Saint-Quentin in the French first division. Traore has a quick first step and has top-end speed to be an elite point guard in the NBA. Traore plays in control and knows how to get to his spots.

Traore routinely attacks the rim over bigger defenders and has a nice floater in his bag. On defense, he has active hands and can read passing lanes well. His size also helps him defend point guards/shooting guards on the court. He's been a pretty big riser over the last few months and he should solidify himself as a top-five pick with another strong season playing in France.

Edgecombe has drawn some comparisons to players such as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green because of his quickness and elite athleticism. Edgecombe is probably more of an SG/off-ball guard in the NBA, but the way he attacks the rim is fun to watch. Edgecombe held his own while playing for the Bahamas National Team this summer. Outside of Flagg, Edgecombe is my favorite prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft and there's a real case for him to climb up draft boards.

Baylor coach Scott Drew has a track record of developing elite prospects over the last few seasons. Drew has produced five first-round picks since 2021: Davion Mitchell, Jeremy Sochan, Keyonte George, Ja'Kobe Walter and Yves Missi. Edgecombe has a strong chance to become the highest-drafted Baylor player since Ekpe Udoh went No. 6 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft.

4. Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

The third-ranked player from the 2024 recruiting cycle by 247Sports is a strong candidate to go No. 2. The southpaw is a true combo guard who showed flashes of being an elite rebounder for his size during his time on the AAU circuit. Harper had knee surgery about a month ago and is expected to recover in four-to-six weeks. Harper missed some time during his senior season at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey, due to a right knee injury.

The Asbury Park Press reported in June that Harper's injury won't impact his participation in full-scale practices once they start at the end of September. Getting back to full health before the start of the season will be crucial as Harper makes his case to be a top-5 pick next summer.