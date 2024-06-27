Cooper Flagg, Duke -- The top-ranked prospect in the national high school class of 2024 is arguably the most anticipated college freshman since Zion Williamson. Flagg is a 6-foot-9 native of Maine who reclassified up last summer, essentially skipping a grade of high school, and wouldn't even be eligible for next year's draft if he were born ten days later. Instead, he enters college basketball with the early expectations of being the top overall pick. He's an exceptional defensive player, and one of the best non-seven-foot shot-blockers I've ever evaluated. Offensively, he's an exceptional passer with some point forward type potential, but the extent to which he is able and willing to step into a signature role offensively will be one variable scouts follow next year.

Ace Bailey, Rutgers -- Bailey may not yet have the national notoriety that Flagg does, but he made a rapid charge up the high school rankings last year and ended up being a very real contender for Flagg's No. 1 ranking. Bailey is a big wing with absolutely explosive athleticism and tough shot-making ability on top of that. He's nowhere near as polished as Flagg, nor as prepared to consistently impact winning, but when he gets it going, his highest-level flashes can be reminiscent of Tracy McGrady and so there's an argument to be made that he has the highest upside in class.

Nolan Traore, France -- The latest up-and-coming prospect from France, Nolan Traore is a 6-foot-5 point guard who just turned 18 last month. He showed well at the prestigious Nike Hoop Summit event this spring, and then went off for 45 points in the EuroLeague's Adidas Next Generation Tournament Finals last month. He'll play in his home country of France next season after spurning some of the most prestigious college basketball programs as well as other professional options.

Dylan Harper, Rutgers -- Harper was once the top-ranked prospect in his high school class before finishing in the top five at No. 3 overall. The son of long-time NBA player Ron Harper, Dylan has trended towards a big lead guard in recent years. He has great positional size, long arms, a strong body, and a terrific feel for the game. He's not quite as naturally explosive as some others in the class, so the consistency of his shooting is a crucial variable to monitor in the coming year.

Khaman Maluach, Duke -- The South Sudanese native came to Duke by way of NBA Academy Africa. Standing at 7-foot-2 with a measured 7-foot-2 wingspan and 9-foot-6 standing reach, he is absolutely massive. His commitment to Duke was met with quick speculation about the Blue Devils potential to generate the top two picks in next year's draft, but some of that dissipated after a pedestrian performance at the Nike Hoop Summit. What is clear is that Maluch has significant long-term upside with his size, length, mobility, athleticism, and even developing face-up skill.

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor -- Another top-five high school prospect in the national class of 2024, Edgecombe was a favorite of NBA scouts during the post-season all-star events, and at the McDonald's All-American Game in particular. He is a 6-foot-5 wing and truly explosive athlete, who's shown he's capable of being a prolific scorer, but also willing to take on a smaller role in order to drive winning. At Baylor, he's expected to step right into Ja'Kobe Walter's role, where there will be significant one-and-done expectations. The key variable to watch is the progression of his guard skills.

Tre Johnson, Texas -- Johnson is a throwback two-guard who plays the game with a distinct scoring mentality. He was one of the most prolific tough shot-makers in high school basketball this year, specializing in pull-ups off the dribble. Johnson has NBA caliber size and length at his position, has really built up his body in the last year, and simultaneously evolved some athletically. Scouts will be monitoring his overall consistency and efficiency next year, as he's expected to play a big role at Texas.

Liam McNeeley, Connecticut -- McNeeley was a semi-polarizing prospect in high school, albeit always one of the most productive players. Our belief in his ability has been well-documented for well over a year now, and so we wouldn't be at all surprised to see him play his way into the one-and-done conversation. He's highly skilled, equally smart, and the Huskies' intricate offense system should be well-suited to showcase the totality of what he brings to the floor on that end.

Hugo Gonzalez, Spain -- After Traore, Hugo Gonzalez may be the name we hear the most among the international prospects who have elected not to play college basketball next season. He's helped Spain to silver medals in both the 2023 FIBA U18 European Championships and the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup. A 6-foot-7 wing with some guard skills, Gonzalez needs to become a more reliable shooter, but is widely recognized for his versatility and consistent productivity with Real Madrid. * Pick from Atlanta

Egor Demin, BYU -- Gonzalez' former teammate with Real Madrid, Demin gave new BYU head coach Kevin Young an early recruiting coup when he joined his inaugural 2024 recruiting class in late May. Scouts rave about his natural talent, including his perimeter size at 6-foot-9, ability to make plays for himself and others, as well as his shooting, but caution about his overall inconsistency and lack of physicality. Billed as a potential top ten pick, the way his stock evolves at BYU could have implications on other draft hopefuls considering a year in college basketball.

Kwame Evans, Oregon -- A jumbo southpaw wing who covers the court effortlessly with extreme fluidity, Evans may never be an alpha type scorer or playmaker but he's a projectable shooter, virtually ambidextrous, and has defensive upside. He might have had some real NBA intrigue this year but opted to go back to Oregon for his sophomore season.

Jalil Bethea, Baylor -- Bethea is a prolific shot-maker with explosive athleticism that bloomed late into his high school career. At 6-foot-5, he has a knack for making shots off the catch and pull while having shown promising flashes as a playmaker.

Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina -- Collin Murray-Boyles had an outstanding freshman campaign at South Carolina and is primed for a monster sophomore season. He's a versatile power forward who defends multiple positions, rebounds on both ends, can score off the dribble but does need to prove himself as a shooter in year No. 2. *Pick via Sacramento

Caleb Foster, Duke -- Caleb Foster is a big guard who competed for minutes in year one at Duke but will get loads of opportunity as a sophomore. The 6-foot-5 guard can really shoot the ball but also has more to his game than he showed as a scorer off the dribble and a playmaker in ball-screens.

Michael Ruzic, Croatia -- A 6-foot-10 forward from Croatia who plays for Joventut, Ruzic is another international prospect that NBA front offices are already tracking because of his early size, strength, and early two-way game.

Isaiah Evans, Duke -- Scratching the 6-foot-7 mark, Evans is a versatile wing with an explosive scoring package, particularly thanks to his shot. He's a fearless competitor with unlimited confidence on the court and if you let him see the ball fall through one time, it could quickly turn into a series of buckets.

Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina -- Elliot Cadeau had an underwhelming year as a freshman but that's become expected out of prospects who reclassify. The Tar Heel is a quick and heady pass-first point guard but we would expect we see an improvement in his scoring as a sophomore. *Pick via Cleveland

JT Toppin, Texas Tech -- JT Toppin took the Mountain West by storm as a freshman and is moving on to prove himself at Texas Tech. He's a 6-foot-9 forward with has length and athleticism. He excels as a rebounder and defender but also has a budding offensive game. *Pick via Miami

Kanaan Carlyle, Indiana -- Kanaan Carlyle is a hot-and-cold shooter, but when he's locked in -- or better yet, when he's playing more efficiently -- then he profiles as an extremely versatile scoring threat. *Pick via Los Angeles Clippers

Aaron Bradshaw, Ohio State -- While there is unfortunately now a pattern of underachieving, as Bradshaw moves on from Kentucky to Ohio State, what remains undeniable is that Bradshaw's ceiling remains high if he ever fully commits himself to maximizing his potential. There just aren't many seven-footers who can space the floor vertically and with their shooting while simultaneously being able to protect the rim and move their feet laterally. *Pick via Phoenix

Jaxson Robinson, Kentucky Robinson is a sizey wing who drills shots from beyond the arc. Every NBA team knows he can shoot the ball from three but next season they want to see improved strength, toughness and proof Robinson can impact the game beyond shooting jumpers.

Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana -- In high school, Mgbako's shot-making from behind the arc was his best asset. His shooting, period, was a strength. That did not translate as a freshman at Indiana, where he shot 39% from the field and 32% from three-point range. Can he improve? *Pick via Los Angeles Lakers

Alex Karaban, Connecticut -- A two-time national champ, Karaban is a high-floor forward who can plug into any system. He has size and is a knockdown shooter from three who plays the right way, keeps the ball moving, sets screens and plays within the flow among better players.

Jackson Shelstad, Oregon -- Shelstad is a potent scorer out of Oregon who can fill it up in a hurry. He lacks size for a scorer at just 6-foot-1 but he has lots of game and if he proves himself as a playmaker, he could become a household name in college basketball.

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State -- A skilled forward who can really score the basketball from mid-range and from three, Momcilovic drills shots off the catch but can also take you into the mid-post and create his own bucket with a bit of an old man game. *Pick via Milwaukee

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest -- Sallis took his game to new heights at his new home at Wake Forest after beginning his career at Gonzaga. He's an explosive guard that scores from all three levels and by continuing to prove himself as a shooter and growing as a playmaker he could climb the board. *Pick via New York

Izan Almansa, Spain -- Almansa is a versatile big man who is one of the most productive players in European history at the youth level. He has the size, frame and athleticism, excelling as a rebounder but his half-court skillset, particularly shooting the ball, are areas for development. Almansa played the 2023-24 season with the now-defunct G League Ignite. *Pick via Minnesota

Ian Jackson, North Carolina Jackson is an athletic two-way guard who excelled as a scorer throughout his high school career. No moment has ever been too big for the New Yorker, winning and shining under some of the brightest lights in grassroots and will surely make his impact felt as a Tar Heel.

Derrion Reid, Alabama -- Reid is a versatile forward with size, length, athleticism and versatility on both ends of the court. He is at his best as a slasher, defender and rebounder but has also shown promising flashes as a playmaker and has grown as a shooter entering college. *Pick via Denver