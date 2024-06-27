The first day of the 2024 NBA Draft is in the books and the final day is bearing down upon us. We saw surprises -- trade-ups, trade-backs, risers, fallers -- and now we're expecting more of the same as we wrap up this year's draft on Thursday.
But before we put a bow on this year, we're taking advantage of the two-day format to reset the tables and project out a fresh mock for how things might go on the second day. Several surprises on the first day -- Dalton Knecht falling to No. 17, Pacome Dadiet at No. 25, Dillon Jones at No. 26 -- left us with unexpected fallers who will have to wait another day to hear their name called in Brooklyn.
Those names include several former five-star recruits and McDonald's All-Americans -- led by former Duke star Kyle Filipowski and former Kentucky one-and-done Justin Edwards. We're not expecting them to have to wait long on Thursday to be selected, though, with Edwards, Filipowski and fellow blueblood product Johnny Furphy all likely to go off the board relatively soon after the resumption of the draft at 5 p.m. ET Thursday.
Let's dive in.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 2 - Pick 31
Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 209 lbs
Ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Prospect Rankings entering the 2023-24 season, Edwards dominated in Canada for Kentucky before underwhelming as a freshman. Toronto brings him back up north to see if it can revive his old form as a former five-star with lottery tools.
From Washington Wizards
Round 2 - Pick 32
Sweden • 6'9" / 212 lbs
Klintman has a great frame and a shot that looks like it will project. At 6-9 with his movement skills, there's a lot to like about his long-term potential as a do-it-all wing who has potential as a developmental prospect.
Round 2 - Pick 33
Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs
Furphy falling out of the first round on draft night was one of several surprises from the first day of the draft. He can shoot the ball -- he rated in the 98th percentile on spot-ups as a freshman at Kansas and hit 35.2% from 3-point range -- and he is only scratching the surface of his potential as a shooting guard who can attack closeouts and create.
From Charlotte Hornets
Round 2 - Pick 34
Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs
Portland continues its quest of reinforcing size this offseason by adding Filipowski here to go with No. 7 overall pick Donovan Clingan. Filipowski's a complementary piece to Clingan who can step out and shoot and could play the 4 or 5 in a number of lineup variations.
Round 2 - Pick 35
A Spanish point guard with great passing vision and creative handles, Nunez could bolster the Spurs' attempt at deepening their backcourt via the draft to help pair with No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 2 - Pick 36
Smith is a stretch big who quietly had a strong season for G League Ignite shooting it from deep and showcasing his athleticism. He has a five-star pedigree and flashed enough to get first-round looks for a team in this range looking to develop a big for the future.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 2 - Pick 37
North Carolina • Jr • 6'5" / 234 lbs
After transferring from Stanford to UNC, Ingram embraced a new role and flourished as a glue guy who added size, toughness, rebounding and shooting. He made a career-best 38.5% from 3-point range largely off catch-and-shoot plays.
From Utah Jazz
Round 2 - Pick 38
UCLA • Soph • 6'8" / 243 lbs
New York made just one pick on night one -- a potential draft-and-stash Frenchman in Pacome Dadiet -- but here it adds size as was expected in a plug-and-play center in Adem Bona. He's a super leaper who plays with a hot motor.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 2 - Pick 39
Tyler Kolek PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Memphis solidifies its backcourt depth behind Ja Morant with a stellar ace in the hole in Tyler Kolek, who led college basketball in assists per game last season. This front office values college production, as evidenced by selecting Zach Edey at No. 9 (among other picks in recent years), and Kolek's addition would reinforce that idea all the more.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 2 - Pick 40
Cam Christie SG
Minnesota • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
With Scoot Henderson and a pair of bigs on the way, Portland takes a swing on a young developmental player in Christie who has a ton of upside as a long wing with shooting skills.
From Chicago Bulls
Round 2 - Pick 41
PJ Hall C
Clemson • Sr • 6'8" / 240 lbs
The on-court/off-court metrics for Clemson with and without Hall last season are staggering. The big man has a skilled game on the interior and is coming off a career year in which he averaged 18.3 points per game.
From Houston Rockets
Round 2 - Pick 42
San Francisco • Jr • 6'6" / 217 lbs
With a 7-2 wingspan and a 9-foot standing reach, Mogbo's blend of ball-handling and passing at his size caught the eyes of onlookers at the combine. That's helped him climb into early second-round territory.
Round 2 - Pick 43
Arizona • Sr • 6'6" / 224 lbs
One of the most explosive forwards in the class. He's an older prospect who spent five years in college, but he consistently got better each year, culminating with a career season with Arizona.
Round 2 - Pick 44
Jaylen Wells SF
Washington State • Jr • 6'7" / 206 lbs
Wells has been a consistent riser during the predraft process but piqued the most interest after producing at a high level after as a transfer to Washington State from Sonoma State. Big frame, great shooter who has length on defense.
Round 2 - Pick 45
Kansas • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs
Sacramento adds to its supporting cast with another versatile wing in McCullar who had a career year last season with Kansas and has consistently shown improvement since beginning his college career at Texas Tech.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 2 - Pick 46
Marquette • Sr • 6'10" / 222 lbs
A springy, smart forward, Ighodaro blocked shots, finished lobs and showed great finishing touch around the basket for a high-octane Marquette team. If he can unlock his shot to extend beyond the painted area, there's real potential here.
Round 2 - Pick 47
In an interview with HoopsHype this month, Djurisic described himself like this: "I would say I'm like a less athletic, like taller, Anthony Edwards. Not like the dunking and all that stuff, but like three-level scorer ..." That's either the best description a player has made of themself or the funniest. Either way, it seems like theft getting a taller Anthony Edwards at 47 for Orlando.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 2 - Pick 48
Baylor • Sr • 6'7" / 213 lbs
Bridges made significant strides last season as a 3-point shooter at Baylor, burnishing his reputation as a 3-and-D prospect. He rated 85th percentile on catch-and-shoots and was 91st percentile on 3-pointers, per Synergy data.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 2 - Pick 49
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Dynamic wing who can play on and off the ball. Coming off a stellar senior year where he shot 42.6% from 3-point range and averaged a career-best 3.7 assists per game.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 2 - Pick 50
Akron • Sr • 6'7" / 212 lbs
A former walk-on who developed into one of the most productive players in college at Akron, Freeman hit a growth spurt in college and has grown into a legitimate NBA prospect with his size and do-it-all production profile.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 2 - Pick 51
Jamal Shead PG
Houston • Sr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
Unanimous vote-getter on the First Team All-Plays The Right Way. Shead's a demon on defense who can dazzle with his speed and passing. Adding him and Bub Carrington together could be a fun duo to build around No. 2 pick Alex Sarr.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 2 - Pick 52
The shooting improvement has made Ajinca into a potentially consistent 3-point scoring threat to add to his defensive potential. He projects as a potential 3-and-D role player.
From New York Knicks
Round 2 - Pick 53
Kentucky • Sr • 6'5" / 187 lbs
Detroit has to prioritize shooting at some point, one would think. Reeves, a fifth-year senior, led Kentucky in scoring and shot 44.7% from 3-point range last season.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 2 - Pick 54
Washington State • Sr • 6'8" / 235 lbs
A five-year college player who began at a community college, Jones dominated in the Big Sky at Idaho, and then in the Pac-12 at Washington, before entering the draft. He has a 7-3 wingspan and is a good defender, but he needs to polish to his offense to be a consistent contributor.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 2 - Pick 55
Bronny James SG
USC • Fr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Los Angeles doubles up on the James family and brings in Bronny, LeBron's oldest son, with its second and final pick of the draft.
Round 2 - Pick 56
Cam Spencer SG
Connecticut • Sr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
One of the best shooters in the draft. Spencer rated in the 96th percentile on jumpers last season and showed great touch around the basket.
Round 2 - Pick 57
KJ Simpson PG
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Simpson thrived at the combine in the scrimmage format with his quick burst and ability to blow by defenders. He could be a microwave off-the-bench scorer in the NBA.
From Boston Celtics
Round 2 - Pick 58
Santa Barbara • Jr • 6'3" / 197 lbs
Small-school star who thrived at UC Santa Barbara and plays a physical, downhill style. Could give a contending Dallas team an injection of experience and youth in the backcourt.