From From Detroit Pistons Round 2 - Pick 31 Justin Edwards SF Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 209 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 8.8 RPG 3.4 APG 0.9 3P% 36.5% Ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Prospect Rankings entering the 2023-24 season, Edwards dominated in Canada for Kentucky before underwhelming as a freshman. Toronto brings him back up north to see if it can revive his old form as a former five-star with lottery tools.

From From Washington Wizards Round 2 - Pick 32 Bobi Klintman PF Sweden • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 9.7 RPG 4.8 APG 0.7 3P% 36% Klintman has a great frame and a shot that looks like it will project. At 6-9 with his movement skills, there's a lot to like about his long-term potential as a do-it-all wing who has potential as a developmental prospect.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 2 - Pick 33 Johnny Furphy SF Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 9 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 35.2% Furphy falling out of the first round on draft night was one of several surprises from the first day of the draft. He can shoot the ball -- he rated in the 98th percentile on spot-ups as a freshman at Kansas and hit 35.2% from 3-point range -- and he is only scratching the surface of his potential as a shooting guard who can attack closeouts and create.

From From Charlotte Hornets Round 2 - Pick 34 Kyle Filipowski PF Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 3P% 34.8% Portland continues its quest of reinforcing size this offseason by adding Filipowski here to go with No. 7 overall pick Donovan Clingan. Filipowski's a complementary piece to Clingan who can step out and shoot and could play the 4 or 5 in a number of lineup variations.

Round 2 - Pick 35 Juan Nunez PG Spain • 6'4" / 206 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 9.9 RPG 3.4 APG 4.9 3P% 31.9% A Spanish point guard with great passing vision and creative handles, Nunez could bolster the Spurs' attempt at deepening their backcourt via the draft to help pair with No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 2 - Pick 36 Tyler Smith PF G League Ignite • 6'9" / 224 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.4 RPG 5.0 BPG 1.0 Smith is a stretch big who quietly had a strong season for G League Ignite shooting it from deep and showcasing his athleticism. He has a five-star pedigree and flashed enough to get first-round looks for a team in this range looking to develop a big for the future.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 2 - Pick 37 Harrison Ingram SF North Carolina • Jr • 6'5" / 234 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 12.2 RPG 8.8 APG 2.2 3P% 38.5% After transferring from Stanford to UNC, Ingram embraced a new role and flourished as a glue guy who added size, toughness, rebounding and shooting. He made a career-best 38.5% from 3-point range largely off catch-and-shoot plays.

From From Utah Jazz Round 2 - Pick 38 Adem Bona C UCLA • Soph • 6'8" / 243 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 12.4 RPG 5.9 APG 1.2 New York made just one pick on night one -- a potential draft-and-stash Frenchman in Pacome Dadiet -- but here it adds size as was expected in a plug-and-play center in Adem Bona. He's a super leaper who plays with a hot motor.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 2 - Pick 39 Tyler Kolek PG Marquette • Sr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 15.3 RPG 4.9 APG 7.7 3P% 38.8% Memphis solidifies its backcourt depth behind Ja Morant with a stellar ace in the hole in Tyler Kolek, who led college basketball in assists per game last season. This front office values college production, as evidenced by selecting Zach Edey at No. 9 (among other picks in recent years), and Kolek's addition would reinforce that idea all the more.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 2 - Pick 40 Cam Christie SG Minnesota • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.6 APG 2.2 3P% 39.1% With Scoot Henderson and a pair of bigs on the way, Portland takes a swing on a young developmental player in Christie who has a ton of upside as a long wing with shooting skills.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 2 - Pick 41 PJ Hall C Clemson • Sr • 6'8" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 18.3 RPG 6.4 APG 1.4 3P% 31.5% The on-court/off-court metrics for Clemson with and without Hall last season are staggering. The big man has a skilled game on the interior and is coming off a career year in which he averaged 18.3 points per game.

From From Houston Rockets Round 2 - Pick 42 Jonathan Mogbo PF San Francisco • Jr • 6'6" / 217 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 14.2 RPG 10.2 APG 3.6 With a 7-2 wingspan and a 9-foot standing reach, Mogbo's blend of ball-handling and passing at his size caught the eyes of onlookers at the combine. That's helped him climb into early second-round territory.

Round 2 - Pick 43 Keshad Johnson PF Arizona • Sr • 6'6" / 224 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 11.5 RPG 5.9 APG 1.8 3P% 38.7% One of the most explosive forwards in the class. He's an older prospect who spent five years in college, but he consistently got better each year, culminating with a career season with Arizona.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 2 - Pick 44 Jaylen Wells SF Washington State • Jr • 6'7" / 206 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 18th PPG 12.6 RPG 4.6 APG 1.2 3P% 41.7% Wells has been a consistent riser during the predraft process but piqued the most interest after producing at a high level after as a transfer to Washington State from Sonoma State. Big frame, great shooter who has length on defense.

Round 2 - Pick 45 Kevin McCullar Jr. SG Kansas • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 15th PPG 18.3 RPG 6 APG 4.1 3P% 33.3% Sacramento adds to its supporting cast with another versatile wing in McCullar who had a career year last season with Kansas and has consistently shown improvement since beginning his college career at Texas Tech.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 2 - Pick 46 Oso Ighodaro C Marquette • Sr • 6'10" / 222 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 9th PPG 13.4 RPG 6.9 APG 2.9 A springy, smart forward, Ighodaro blocked shots, finished lobs and showed great finishing touch around the basket for a high-octane Marquette team. If he can unlock his shot to extend beyond the painted area, there's real potential here.

Round 2 - Pick 47 Nikola Djurisic SF Serbia • 6'7" / 209 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 14.4 RPG 2.7 APG 3.4 3P% 33.0% In an interview with HoopsHype this month, Djurisic described himself like this: "I would say I'm like a less athletic, like taller, Anthony Edwards. Not like the dunking and all that stuff, but like three-level scorer ..." That's either the best description a player has made of themself or the funniest. Either way, it seems like theft getting a taller Anthony Edwards at 47 for Orlando.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 2 - Pick 48 Jalen Bridges SF Baylor • Sr • 6'7" / 213 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 19th PPG 12.2 RPG 5.7 APG 1.4 3P% 41.2% Bridges made significant strides last season as a 3-point shooter at Baylor, burnishing his reputation as a 3-and-D prospect. He rated 85th percentile on catch-and-shoots and was 91st percentile on 3-pointers, per Synergy data.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 2 - Pick 49 Pelle Larsson SG Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 12.8 RPG 4.1 APG 3.7 3P% 42.6% Dynamic wing who can play on and off the ball. Coming off a stellar senior year where he shot 42.6% from 3-point range and averaged a career-best 3.7 assists per game.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 2 - Pick 50 Enrique Freeman PF Akron • Sr • 6'7" / 212 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 18.6 RPG 12.9 APG 1.6 3P% 37% A former walk-on who developed into one of the most productive players in college at Akron, Freeman hit a growth spurt in college and has grown into a legitimate NBA prospect with his size and do-it-all production profile.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 2 - Pick 51 Jamal Shead PG Houston • Sr • 6'1" / 201 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 8th PPG 12.9 RPG 3.7 APG 6.3 3P% 30.9% Unanimous vote-getter on the First Team All-Plays The Right Way. Shead's a demon on defense who can dazzle with his speed and passing. Adding him and Bub Carrington together could be a fun duo to build around No. 2 pick Alex Sarr.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 2 - Pick 52 Melvin Ajinça SF France • 6'7" / 214 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 9.3 RPG 3.3 3P% 30.9% The shooting improvement has made Ajinca into a potentially consistent 3-point scoring threat to add to his defensive potential. He projects as a potential 3-and-D role player.

From From New York Knicks Round 2 - Pick 53 Antonio Reeves SG Kentucky • Sr • 6'5" / 187 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 16th PPG 20.2 RPG 4.2 APG 1.6 3P% 44.7% Detroit has to prioritize shooting at some point, one would think. Reeves, a fifth-year senior, led Kentucky in scoring and shot 44.7% from 3-point range last season.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 2 - Pick 54 Isaac Jones C Washington State • Sr • 6'8" / 235 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.3 RPG 7.6 APG 1.5 A five-year college player who began at a community college, Jones dominated in the Big Sky at Idaho, and then in the Pac-12 at Washington, before entering the draft. He has a 7-3 wingspan and is a good defender, but he needs to polish to his offense to be a consistent contributor.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 2 - Pick 55 Bronny James SG USC • Fr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 4.8 RPG 2.8 APG 2.1 3P% 26.7% Los Angeles doubles up on the James family and brings in Bronny, LeBron's oldest son, with its second and final pick of the draft.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 2 - Pick 56 Cam Spencer SG Connecticut • Sr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 12th PPG 14.3 RPG 4.9 APG 3.6 3P% 44% One of the best shooters in the draft. Spencer rated in the 96th percentile on jumpers last season and showed great touch around the basket.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 2 - Pick 57 KJ Simpson PG Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 12th PPG 19.7 RPG 5.8 APG 4.9 3P% 43.4% Simpson thrived at the combine in the scrimmage format with his quick burst and ability to blow by defenders. He could be a microwave off-the-bench scorer in the NBA.