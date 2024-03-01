No. 21 Dayton (22-5, 12-3 Atlantic 10) will travel to Loyola Chicago (20-8, 12-3) in a battle of second-place teams on Friday night. The Flyers have won three of their last four games, bouncing back from a loss at George Mason with an 80-66 win over Davidson on Tuesday. Loyola Chicago had its seven-game winning streak snapped in a 79-64 loss at St. Bonaventure earlier this week. The Flyers and Ramblers are both one game behind Richmond atop the Atlantic 10 standings.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Gentile Arena. The Flyers are favored by 1 point in the latest Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton odds, while the over/under is 136.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 season on a 139-94 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,300 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-14 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Dayton vs. Loyola Chi.. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton spread: Dayton -1

Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton over/under: 136.5 points

Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton money line: Loyola Chicago -102, Dayton -118

Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton picks: See picks here

Why Loyola Chicago can cover

Loyola Chicago has been nearly untouchable at home this season, going 12-2 in its 14 games at Gentile Arena. The Ramblers have won five straight games in front of their home crowd, including an 80-59 win over George Mason last Saturday. It was a balanced effort from Loyola Chicago, as 12 players scored in the blowout victory.

The Ramblers had their seven-game winning streak snapped in a road loss at St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, but they are still in contention for the regular-season title. Senior forward Philip Alston leads the team with 12.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, while junior guard Des Watson is adding 12.7 points and 2.4 assists. Loyola Chicago has covered the spread in seven of its last eight games.

Why Dayton can cover

Dayton has been consistently winning games this season, which has put the Flyers in the top 25 nationally as March Madness approaches. They have won three of their last four games, including an 80-66 win over Davidson on Tuesday. Junior guard Koby Brea scored 17 points on 6 of 10 shooting off the bench, knocking down 5 of 9 attempts from 3-point range.

All five starters scored in double figures for Dayton, as junior forward DaRon Holmes II posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Holmes is having another exceptional season, averaging 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The Flyers won both meetings between these teams last year, including a 65-49 road win as 7-point favorites. See which team to pick here.

How to make Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton picks

The model has simulated Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 139-94 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.