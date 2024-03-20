Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 23-8, Bradley 21-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Bradley is heading back home. They and the Loyola Chi. Ramblers are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carver Arena in a Missouri Valley postseason contest. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 38-38 at halftime, Bradley was not quite Drake's equal in the second half last Saturday. The Braves took a 72-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bradley in their matchups with Drake: they've now lost four in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Duke Deen, who scored 13 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against St. Bona. on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 75-74 to the Bonnies. Loyola Chi.'s loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The losing side was boosted by Philip Alston, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds. He didn't help Loyola Chi.'s cause all that much against La Salle last Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Dame Adelekun was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

Even though they lost, Loyola Chi. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Braves' loss dropped their record down to 22-11. As for the Ramblers, their defeat dropped their record down to 23-9.

Going forward, Bradley is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Bradley ended up a good deal behind Loyola Chi. when the teams last played back in March of 2022, losing 66-50. Will Bradley have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Bradley is a 3.5-point favorite against Loyola Chi., according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 133 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Loyola Chi. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bradley.