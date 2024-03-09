Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Loyola Chi. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 37-28 lead against La Salle.

If Loyola Chi. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 23-8 in no time. On the other hand, La Salle will have to make due with a 15-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: La Salle 15-15, Loyola Chi. 22-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the La Salle Explorers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Gentile Arena. The timing is sure in Loyola Chi.'s favor as the team sits on six straight wins at home while La Salle has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

Last Wednesday, the Ramblers beat the Wildcats 69-59.

Miles Rubin was the offensive standout of the match as he almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds. He didn't help Loyola Chi.'s cause all that much against Dayton last Friday but the same can't be said for this game.

Meanwhile, the Explorers were able to grind out a solid win over the Colonials on Saturday, taking the game 72-66.

La Salle got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Khalil Brantley out in front who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Another player making a difference was Anwar Gill, who scored 15 points along with two steals.

The Ramblers are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 22-8 record this season. As for the Explorers, the victory got them back to even at 15-15.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Loyola Chi. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Loyola Chi. skirted past La Salle 76-73 when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Will Loyola Chi. repeat their success, or does La Salle have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a big 12-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Loyola Chi. won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.