There's a new No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 poll for the first time in seven weeks, as Houston on Monday supplanted UConn as the top team in the rankings. Houston moved up one spot for a third consecutive week to take the No. 1 spot with 53 of 62 available first-place votes. It's the first time Houston has been ranked No. 1 since Week 1 of the 2022-23 season.

UConn fell from the top after suffering its first loss in nearly two months -- an 85-66 beatdown on the road at Creighton -- but it did not fall far. Voters awarded the Huskies the second-most first-place votes on the week, with five, though because of the points system they dropped to No. 3 -- with Purdue sandwiched in between. Purdue earned four first-place votes and totaled 1,460 points to UConn's 1,459.

Arizona dropped out of this week's top five from No. 4 a week ago to No. 6 on Monday following a 1-1 week in which it lost to Washington State and won vs. Washington. The drop bumped Tennessee up one spot from last week to No. 4 and Marquette moved up two spots to round out the new-look top five.

Arizona, Kansas, Iowa State, North Carolina and Duke comprised the 6-10 spots in this week's poll.

Elsewhere in this week's poll, welcome to the stage, South Florida! USF joined the rankings not just for the first time this season, but for the first time ever, after a 79-68 home win vs. SMU Sunday propelled the Bulls to a 21-5 overall record. They are three wins shy of matching a program-best 24 wins, set in 2018-19, and joined the rankings at No. 25.

AP Top 25

1. Houston (53)

2. Purdue (4)

3. UConn (5)

4. Tennessee

5. Marquette

6. Arizona

7. Kansas

8. Iowa State

9. North Carolina

10. Duke

11. Auburn

12. Creighton

13. Illinois

14. Alabama

15. Baylor

16. Kentucky

17. Saint Mary's

18. South Carolina

19. Washington State

20. San Diego State

21. Dayton

22. Utah State

23. Gonzaga

24. Florida

25. South Florida

Others receiving votes: BYU 92, Texas Tech 65, Clemson 45, TCU 45, Wake Forest 44, Wisconsin 42, Nevada 25, Colorado State 20, Arizona State 17, New Mexico 10, FAU 8, Oklahoma 7, Nebraska 7, Mississippi State 5, Washington 4, Appalachian State 3, Northwestern 1, Boise State 1, McNeese State 1, Indiana State 1, Loyola Chicago 1.