Loyola Chi. and Davidson have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 32-28, Loyola Chi. has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Loyola Chi. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-8 in no time. On the other hand, Davidson will have to make due with a 15-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 21-8, Davidson 15-14

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Online streaming: fuboTV

Ticket Cost: $32.00

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the Davidson Wildcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 6th at Belk Arena. Davidson is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Loyola Chi. in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Loyola Chi. proved on Friday. They walked away with a 77-72 win over the Flyers.

Loyola Chi. relied on the efforts of Des Watson, who scored 24 points along with two steals, and Braden Norris, who shot 4-for-7 from deep and dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 assists. It was the first time this season that Norris posted ten or more assists. Philip Alston was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Davidson's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Minutemen by a score of 69-67.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Reed Bailey, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Connor Kochera, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds.

The Ramblers' victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 21-8. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.5 points per game. As for the Wildcats, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-14 record this season.

Loyola Chi. beat Davidson 76-63 in their previous matchup back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Loyola Chi. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Davidson is a slight 1-point favorite against Loyola Chi., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136 points.

Davidson has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Loyola Chi..