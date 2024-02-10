Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: St. Thomas 16-9, Denver 13-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Denver will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the St. Thomas Tommies will face off in a Summit battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Hamilton Gymnasium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Denver's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 92-86 to the Coyotes. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 163-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% better than the opposition, a fact St. Thomas proved on Thursday. They blew past the Golden Eagles 85-63. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-31.

The Pioneers' defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-12. As for the Tommies, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 16-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Denver haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only St. Thomas took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet Denver against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Odds

St. Thomas is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver and St. Thomas both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.