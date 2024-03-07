Tennessee clinched the SEC regular-season championship with a 66-59 win at South Carolina Wednesday night, strengthening the Volunteers' hold on the fourth No. 1 seed. They finish the regular season with another Quad 1 opportunity against Kentucky at home on Saturday.

Seton Hall won the big "double bubble" game last night at home vs. Villanova. The metrics still do not favor the Pirates, but the quality of their résumé does – for now.

The Big East Tournament is going to play a big role in which of the four bubble teams in the middle make the NCAA Tournament, if any. St. John's may be at a slight disadvantage because their Big East Tournament games are considered home games.

Michigan State got off the schneid last night with an ugly 53-49 win over Northwestern. Even an ugly win is better than the prettiest loss. I have taken the Spartans off the bubble for now, but I do not think of them as a lock yet, either.

Tonight's bubble action moves out west to the Pac-12. All three bubble teams are in action and two play each other.

All times Eastern.

Thursday's 'double bubble' games

Colorado at Oregon

9 p.m. | ESPN2

1 Colorado Colorado lacks higher-quality wins to the point that a victory at Oregon would be its best of the season, at least according to the quadrants. The Buffaloes need all the quality they can get. For both of these teams, nothing will be settled before the Pac-12 Tournament. 2 Oregon Oregon is welcomed back to the bubble for now but may not be there long if it cannot beat the Buffaloes at home. The Ducks have a poor record against better teams, but they did win at Washington State. The finishing schedule of Colorado and Utah at home gives them a change to get some momentum entering the conference tournament.

Bubble teams in action Thursday

Utah at Oregon State, 11 p.m. | ESPNU -- This is a game the Utes simply cannot afford to lose. Oregon State is the lowest rated team in the league, and it would be a Quad 3 loss if Utah comes up short. The Utes better be ready, though. The Beavers beat Arizona at home back in January.

NCAA Tournament locks

Locks based on resume: 28 | AQ bids secured: 0 | At-large spots remaining: 8

Conference Locks Teams ACC 3 Duke, North Carolina, Clemson Big East 3 UConn, Marquette, Creighton Big Ten 3 Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin Big 12 6 Houston, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, BYU, Texas Tech Pac-12 2 Arizona, Washington State MWC 3 San Diego State, Utah State, Nevada SEC 6 Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, South Carolina, Florida WCC 2 Saint Mary's, Gonzaga

Near the cut line

Last 4 In Team Record NET Utah 18-11 46 New Mexico 22-8 26 Colorado 20-9 31 Seton Hall 19-11 63

First 4 Out Team Record NET St. John's 18-12 36 Iowa 18-12 57 Villanova 17-13 29 Pitt 20-10 44

Next 4 Out Team Record NET Wake Forest 18-12 41 Oregon 19-10 64 Memphis 22-8 72 Texas A&M 17-13 55

Note – all references to NCAA Tournament selection records and trends based on NET rankings excludes the 2021 tournament. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of non-conference games, those rankings are not reliable enough to be considered.