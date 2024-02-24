Halftime Report

Nevada is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 34-29, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Nevada keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-6 in no time. On the other hand, San Jose State will have to make due with a 9-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Nevada 21-6, San Jose State 9-18

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

Nevada is 8-2 against the Spartans since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Despite being away, Nevada is looking at a ten-point advantage in the spread.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Nevada proved on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 76-58 victory over the Cowboys. The win made it back-to-back wins for Nevada.

Nevada can attribute much of their success to Tre Coleman, who scored 20 points along with three steals. Coleman didn't help Nevada's cause all that much against the Rebels on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Kenan Blackshear, who scored ten points along with eight assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough match for San Jose State and boy were they right. They were completely outmatched by the Broncos on the road and fell 82-50. San Jose State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 38-16.

Despite the loss, San Jose State got a solid performance out of Myron Amey Jr., who scored 21 points along with three steals and two blocks. Amey Jr. has been hot recently, having posted three or more steals the last three times he's played.

The Wolf Pack have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 21-6 record this season. As for the Spartans, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 9-18.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Nevada haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like San Jose State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Nevada against the Spartans in their previous matchup on February 2nd as the squad secured a 90-60 win. With Nevada ahead 49-24 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Nevada is a big 10-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

Nevada has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.