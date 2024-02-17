Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Southern Indiana 7-19, Little Rock 15-11

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Little Rock Trojans and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Jack Stephens Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Little Rock will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Little Rock had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Thursday. In a tight matchup that could have gone either way, they made off with a 69-68 win over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Screaming Eagles came up short against the Skyhawks on Thursday and fell 77-68.

The Trojans are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a massive bump to their 15-11 record this season. As for the Screaming Eagles, they have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-19 record this season.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Little Rock have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Little Rock skirted past the Screaming Eagles 77-75 when the teams last played back in January. Does Little Rock have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Screaming Eagles turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Little Rock is a big 10.5-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Southern Indiana has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Little Rock.