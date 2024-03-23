A berth in the Sweet 16 is on the line Saturday when the top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels meet the No. 9-seeded Michigan State Spartans in a 2024 NCAA Tournament second-round matchup in the West Region. The Tar Heels (28-7) are looking for their second Sweet 16 bid in three years under Hubert Davis after missing the 64-team cut last year. The clubs have met four times in the NCAA Tournament, with the Tar Heels winning every meeting by at least 14 points. However, the battle-tested Spartans (20-14) showed their mettle in a 69-51 first-round win over Mississippi State.

Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The Tar Heels are 4-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 140.5 in the latest Michigan State vs. North Carolina odds from the SportsLine consensus. Before entering any North Carolina vs. Michigan State picks, make sure you see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Michigan State vs. North Carolina spread: North Carolina -4

Michigan State vs. North Carolina over/under: 140.5

Michigan State vs. North Carolina money line: North Carolina -173, Michigan State +145

UNC: Has won all four prior NCAA Tournament games against Michigan State.

MSU: The Spartans are 8-4 against the spread in non-conference games this season.

Why North Carolina can cover

Although it might be difficult at face value to find too many issues with a 28-point victory in which his team was never threatened, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said he found numerous areas to be addressed ahead of Saturday's second-round game. The coach noted that his club lacked the needed intensity, particularly on the defensive end, that allowed an undermanned Wagner club to hang around for most of the first half and trail by just 12 at the break. Davis also noted the Tar Heels were reckless with the ball at times, and their nine total turnovers were more than Wagner's eight.

"I felt like at times we were out of character. We've identified what allows us to have success, and that's get after it defensively, rebound and take care of the basketball," Davis said. "I felt like in the first half we had moments where we weren't checking any of those boxes, and that's something, as you continue to move forward and specifically against Michigan State, you just can't do that. You've got to be sound in all three of those areas."

Why Michigan State can cover

The Spartans' inclusion in the 64-team field was a hotly debated topic following a regular-season campaign that saw them go 10-10 in the Big Ten for sixth place and a relatively modest non conference portfolio. What's more, coach Tom Izzo didn't help matters by publicly suggesting the NCAA Tournament put an end to automatic bids for mid-major conferences. This backdrop allowed them to take a nothing-to-lose mentality into the NCAA Tournament behind a combination of defense and rebounding that has seen Izzo lead the club to eight Final Fours and the 2000 national championship.

In its first-round victory over Mississippi State, Michigan State held the Bulldogs to 37% shooting, won the rebounding battle 35-29 and forced 15 turnovers. Tyson Walker led the way with 19 points, while Jaden Akins added 15 points and seven rebounds.

