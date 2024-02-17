Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Pacific 6-21, Gonzaga 19-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Gonzaga. They and the Pacific Tigers will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Pacific is crawling into this game hobbled by 12 consecutive losses, while Gonzaga will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Thursday, the Bulldogs strolled past the Lions with points to spare, taking the game 91-74.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Gonzaga to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ryan Nembhard, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 assists. Anton Watson was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 84 points the game before, Pacific faltered in their matchup on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Broncos, falling 79-53. Pacific was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Pacific struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are winless (0-6) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Bulldogs have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 19-6 record this season. As for the Tigers, their loss was their 11th straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-21.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Gonzaga have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Pacific, though, as they've been averaging only 27.1 rebounds per game. Given Gonzaga's sizable advantage in that area, the Tigers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Gonzaga was able to grind out a solid win over the Tigers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 82-73. Does Gonzaga have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Tigers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 30.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Gonzaga has won all of the games they've played against Pacific in the last 7 years.