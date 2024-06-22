New Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari inherited an Arkansas basketball roster with just one player left on it in April, but he hit the ground running in his first two months on the job. Calipari showcased his college basketball recruiting expertise at Memphis and Kentucky, and has used that ability to land players from the transfer portal along with incoming freshmen. The Razorbacks added five players from the portal, occupying the top spot in the 247Sports transfer portal team rankings. The Arkansas basketball roster currently stands at nine players, as they have three freshmen on the way.

Arkansas made the Final Four three times in the 1990s, but the Razorbacks have not made it to that stage of the NCAA Tournament since then. Calipari has already built a roster that can compete in the SEC, and there could be more additions before the 2024 Arkansas basketball lineup is finalized. If you love the Razorbacks, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at HawgSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Arkansas.

Of the 16 players who suited up for former coach Eric Musselman for last year's Arkansas team, just two are returning for 2024-25. One of those, Lawson Blake, scored all of one point a year ago. Arkansas lost its top three scorers: Tramon Mark (16.2 ppg), Khalif Battle (14.8 ppg) and Makhi Mitchell (8.6 ppg). Mark and Battle transferred to other programs, while Mitchell is out of eligibility.

Additionally, players like Davonte Davis, El Ellis and Chandler Lawson, who all started double-digit games last season, are no longer on the team. That leaves Arkansas with a current 10-man roster for the 2024-25 season, consisting of five incoming transfers, three freshmen and two holdovers. Outside of Blake, forward Trevon Brazile is the lone returnee as the Razorbacks are bringing back just 8.7% of their scoring from last season. Join HawgSports to see the latest on all of Arkansas' roster changes.

Calipari had three players follow him from Kentucky to Arkansas in Zvonimir Ivisic, Adou Thiero and D.J. Wagner Jr. Thiero and Wagner combined to average more than 17 points per game last season, while Ivisic averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds during a limited freshman campaign. Ivisic previously played professionally for SC Derby in Montenegro, and he missed the first 16 games last season while awaiting clearance from the NCAA.

The Razorbacks also brought in Tennessee big man Jonas Aidoo and Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis. Aidoo averaged 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Vols, while Davis led the Owls with 18.2 points per game. Arkansas got more good news when forward Trevon Brazile announced he would withdraw from the NBA draft and play for Calipari. Join HawgSports to get the latest on all of Arkansas' roster additions.

