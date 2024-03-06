Halftime Report

Dayton is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Saint Louis 49-35.

If Dayton keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 23-6 in no time. On the other hand, Saint Louis will have to make due with an 11-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Dayton 22-6, Saint Louis 11-18

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.49

What to Know

Saint Louis will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Dayton Flyers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Chaifetz Arena. Dayton took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Saint Louis, who comes in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Saint Louis and Rhode Island didn't disappoint and broke past the 162 point over/under on Saturday. The Billikens came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rams and snuck past 94-91. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Saint Louis can attribute much of their success to Gibson Jimerson, who scored 30 points along with three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Jimerson has scored all season. Larry Hughes II was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Dayton last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 77-72 to the Ramblers. Dayton found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was DaRon Holmes II, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Enoch Cheeks, who scored 16 points along with two steals.

The Billikens' win bumped their record up to 11-18. As for the Flyers, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 22-6.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Saint Louis have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.8% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Dayton struggles in that department as they've drained 39% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Saint Louis came up short against Dayton when the teams last played back in January, falling 70-65. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Holmes II, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 14 rebounds. Now that Saint Louis knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Dayton is a big 9-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Flyers slightly, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Dayton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Saint Louis.