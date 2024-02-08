Texas Southern's PJ Henry has been named the HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Player of the Week for Jan. 28-Feb. 3.

Henry, a senior from Houston, averaged 23.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.5 steals in wins over Alabama State and Prairie View A&M. In the 56-55 victory over Alabama State, Henry scored a team-high 21 points and added three assists.

Earlier this season, Henry was named to the Watch List for the 2024 HBCU All-Star Game. This season's game will be held April 7 in Phoenix (Click here for tickets) and once again will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its latest 2023-24 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Co-Players of the Week

Fred Cleveland, Jr., North Carolina Central University (Alvin Attles, Jr. Point Guard) -- Averaged 36.5 mpg, 15 points, 6.5 rebounds per game, 5 assists, and 1 steal

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Co-Teams of the Week

Norfolk State University -- Went 2-0 with wins against Morgan State University (83-73) and Delaware State University (65-64); the team is on a five-game winning streak

North Carolina Central University -- Went 2-0 with a win against Delaware State University (69-66) and a win against Coppin State University (77-46)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

PJ Henry, Texas Southern University (Alvin Attles, Jr. Point Guard) -- Averaged 37 mpg, 23.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.5 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Team of the Week

Southern University -- Went 2-0 with wins against Mississippi Valley State University (78-54) and Alcorn State University (71-70)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Player of the Week

Elijah Stewart, Clark Atlanta University -- Averaged 25 mpg, 14.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1 assist

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Co-Teams of the Week

Morehouse College -- Went 3-0 with wins over Fort Valley State University (69-65), Albany State University (81-63), and Albany State University (84-83); the team is first in the East Division and is on a three-game winning streak

Clark Atlanta University -- Went 3-0 with wins Albany State University (72-71), Fort Valley State University (80-64) and Fort Valley State University (64-61); the team is on a 10-game winning streak

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Kaleb Coleman Fayetteville State University (Robert Earl" Bob" Love Small Forward) -- Averaged 34.5 mpg, 20.5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 0.5 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Co-Team of the Week

Fayetteville State University --Went 2-0 with wins against Claflin University (72- 66) and St. Augustine's University (63-48); the team is first in the South Division and are on a three-game winning streak

Lincoln University (PA) -- Went 2-0 with wins over Bluefield State University (83-60) and Virginia Union University (82-63); the team is first in the North Division and is on a five-game winning streak

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Player of the Week

No Player of the Week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Team of the Week

Hampton University -- Went 1-1 with a win over Howard University (59-58) and a loss at Elon University (69-65)

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II Player of the Week

Kaleb Coleman, Fayetteville State University (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) -- Averaged 34.5 mpg, 20.5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 0.5 steals

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division I Team of the Week

Norfolk State University -- Went 2-0 with wins against Morgan State University (83-73) and Delaware State University (65-64); the team is on a five-game winning streak and is tied for first place in their division

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II Team of the Week

Clark Atlanta University -- Went 3-0 with wins at Albany State University (72-71), Fort Valley State University (80-64), and Fort Valley State University (64-61); the team is on a 10-game winning streak