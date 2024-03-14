Who's Playing

Current Records: N. Mex. State 13-18, Western Kentucky 19-11

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the N. Mex. State Aggies are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Propst Arena in a Conference USA postseason contest. Western Kentucky is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

Western Kentucky suffered their closest defeat since February 1st on Saturday. They fell just short of the Flames by a score of 82-79.

Meanwhile, the Aggies earned a 77-70 win over the Panthers on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for N. Mex. State.

The Hilltoppers dropped their record down to 19-11 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. Even worse, they were so close so many times: the defeats came by an average of only 2.33 points. As for the Aggies, their win bumped their record up to 13-18.

Western Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Western Kentucky in mind: they have a solid 16-10 record against the spread this season.

Western Kentucky beat N. Mex. State 72-58 in their previous meeting back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Kentucky since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Western Kentucky is a solid 7-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Western Kentucky and N. Mex. State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.