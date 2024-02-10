Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Duquesne 13-9, St. Bona. 14-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Duquesne Dukes and the St. Bona. Bonnies are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Reilly Center. Coming off a loss in a game Duquesne was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Duquesne unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 72-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Duquesne has struggled against the Wildcats recently, as their game on Wednesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, Duquesne saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Fousseyni Drame, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Drame is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Duquesne struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Bonnies earned a 79-73 victory over the Minutemen on Wednesday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 5:42 mark of the first half, when St. Bona. was facing a 31-18 deficit.

St. Bona.'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Charles Pride led the charge by scoring 19 points. Pride continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Moses Flowers was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Dukes' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-9. As for the Bonnies, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-8.

While only Duquesne took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead to Saturday, St. Bona. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Currently 13-9 against the spread, they have been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Duquesne is only 8-13 ATS.

Duquesne didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Bonnies in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 54-50 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Duquesne since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

St. Bona. is a solid 6-point favorite against Duquesne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.