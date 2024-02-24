Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: St. Bona. 16-10, Massachusetts 17-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Massachusetts is 1-9 against the Bonnies since December of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Mullins Center. Massachusetts will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.1% better than the opposition, a fact Massachusetts proved on Tuesday. They were the clear victor by a 74-52 margin over the Rams. The oddsmakers were on Massachusetts' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Massachusetts relied on the efforts of Matt Cross, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Josh Cohen, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bonnies came up short against the Explorers on Wednesday and fell 72-59.

Despite the loss, St. Bona. got a solid performance out of Chad Venning, who scored 22 points.

St. Bona. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Minutemen are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-9 record this season. As for the Bonnies, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-10.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Massachusetts have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for St. Bona., though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Massachusetts' sizable advantage in that area, the Bonnies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Massachusetts came up short against the Bonnies when the teams last played on February 7th, falling 79-73. Will Massachusetts have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

St. Bona. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Massachusetts.