A 2024 March Madness second-round battle features the No. 7 seed Washington State Cougars and the No. 2 seed Iowa State Cyclones playing on Saturday in the East Region. The Cyclones roll into this battle on a four-game win streak, including an 82-65 win over South Dakota State in the first round. On the flip side, Washington State knocked off Drake 66-61 on Thursday in its first round matchup.

Tipoff from the Chi Health Center Omaha is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The Cyclones are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Washington State vs. Iowa State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 129. Before making any Iowa State vs. Washington State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Washington State vs. Iowa State spread: Cyclones -6.5

Washington State vs. Iowa State over/under: 129 points

Washington State vs. Iowa State money line: Cyclones -295, Cougars +238

ISU: Iowa State is 25-10 against the spread this season.

WSU: Washington State is 18-15-1 against the spread this season.

Why Iowa State can cover

Junior guard Keshon Gilbert is ISU's top scoring threat. Gilbert is a solid passer while being aware of where his teammates are on the floor. The Missouri native logs a team-high 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He's scored 15-plus points in three straight matchups. In his last game, Gilbert had 15 points, five assists and three steals.

Sophomore guard Tamin Lipsey provides the Cyclones with another playmaker in the backcourt. Lipsey makes quick reads and consistently keeps the ball moving. The Iowa native averages 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. In Thursday's win over South Dakota State, he notched 17 points, seven assists and two steals.

Why Washington State can cover

Senior forward Isaac Jones is a physical presence down low. Jones excels in scoring in the post and has nice touch around the rim. He leads the team in both scoring (15.5) and rebounds (7.5). Additionally, he shoots 57% from the field. In his previous matchup, Jones tallied 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Junior forward Jaylen Wells has a sweet jumper on the perimeter. Wells has a knack for scoring as a catch-and-shoot option, averaging 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and makes 43% of his 3-point attempts. On March 21 versus Drake, Wells totaled 17 points, nine rebounds and went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

