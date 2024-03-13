The Montana State Bobcats and the Montana Grizzlies are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Idaho Central Arena in the 2024 Big Sky Tournament final. Montana is 23-10 overall this season and the No. 3 seed in the Big Sky Tournament after going 12-6 during conference play. Meanwhile, Montana State is 16-17 on the season and went 9-9 in Big Sky play to earn the No. 5 seed. Now the in-state rivals will go head-to-head with a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament on the line.

Montana swept the season series and has covered the spread in its last three head-to-head matchups with Montana State. Now the Grizzlies are favored by 6 points in the latest Montana vs. Montana State odds via SportsLine consensus and the over/under is 145.5 points.

Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Montana vs. Montana State spread: Montana -6

Montana vs. Montana State over/under: 145.5 points

Montana vs. Montana State money line: Montana -266, Montana State +215

What you need to know about Montana

The Grizzlies are coming off wins over Portland State and Idaho State to make their way into the 2024 Big Sky Tournament Championship Game. Dischon Thomas led the team with 21 points in a 72-58 win over the Bengals during the semifinals and Aanen Moody had 27 in Monday's 87-81 win over the Pilots.

Montana shot 55.3% from the floor as a team in Tuesday's win and 50.9% in the victory on Monday, so the offense has been operating at high efficiency of late. Moody, in particular, has carried a heavy scoring load down the stretch, scoring at least 20 points in seven of his last 10 games.

What you need to know about Montana State

Meanwhile, Montana State was an NCAA Tournament team the last two seasons under Danny Sprinkle and is in a position to go back in Matt Logie's first season at the helm despite entering Wednesday under .500. The Bobcats scored a 91-82 win over Weber State in the quarterfinals and then earned a trip to the championship with a 74-71 win over Sacramento State in the semifinals last night.

Robert Ford III has led the team in scoring both games, scoring 27 points on Monday and 19 points on Tuesday. An Idaho State transfer who played a bench role on last year's tournament team, Ford is leading the team in scoring (15.7 ppg) and rebounding (7.6 rpg) while ranking second in assists (3.0).

How to make Montana vs. Montana State picks

The model has simulated Montana vs. Montana State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Montana State vs. Montana, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time?