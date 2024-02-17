Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Columbia and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Dartmouth 42-25.

If Columbia keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-8 in no time. On the other hand, Dartmouth will have to make due with a 5-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Dartmouth 5-15, Columbia 12-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Columbia is heading back home. They and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Columbia will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though Columbia has not done well against the Bears recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Lions came out on top against the Bears by a score of 83-69.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 77-59 bruising from the Crimson.

The Lions have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Big Green, they dropped their record down to 5-15 with that loss, which was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Columbia just can't miss this season, having made 47.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Dartmouth, though, as they've only made 39.6% of their shots this season. Given Columbia's sizable advantage in that area, the Big Green will need to find a way to close that gap.

Columbia strolled past the Big Green in their previous meeting two weeks ago by a score of 72-56. Will Columbia repeat their success, or do the Big Green have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Columbia is a big 9.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Dartmouth has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.