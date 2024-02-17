Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Columbia and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Dartmouth 42-25.
If Columbia keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-8 in no time. On the other hand, Dartmouth will have to make due with a 5-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Dartmouth Big Green @ Columbia Lions
Current Records: Dartmouth 5-15, Columbia 12-8
How To Watch
- When: Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
What to Know
After three games on the road, Columbia is heading back home. They and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Columbia will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Even though Columbia has not done well against the Bears recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Lions came out on top against the Bears by a score of 83-69.
Meanwhile, Dartmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 77-59 bruising from the Crimson.
The Lions have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Big Green, they dropped their record down to 5-15 with that loss, which was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Columbia just can't miss this season, having made 47.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Dartmouth, though, as they've only made 39.6% of their shots this season. Given Columbia's sizable advantage in that area, the Big Green will need to find a way to close that gap.
Columbia strolled past the Big Green in their previous meeting two weeks ago by a score of 72-56. Will Columbia repeat their success, or do the Big Green have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Columbia is a big 9.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 8.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 135.5 points.
Series History
Dartmouth has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Columbia 72 vs. Dartmouth 56
- Feb 18, 2023 - Columbia 71 vs. Dartmouth 65
- Jan 28, 2023 - Dartmouth 83 vs. Columbia 73
- Feb 19, 2022 - Dartmouth 79 vs. Columbia 50
- Jan 29, 2022 - Dartmouth 76 vs. Columbia 63
- Feb 29, 2020 - Dartmouth 76 vs. Columbia 57
- Feb 14, 2020 - Dartmouth 65 vs. Columbia 63
- Mar 08, 2019 - Columbia 70 vs. Dartmouth 66
- Feb 09, 2019 - Dartmouth 82 vs. Columbia 66
- Mar 02, 2018 - Dartmouth 80 vs. Columbia 78