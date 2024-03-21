The No. 10 seed Nevada Wolf Pack and the No. 7 seed Dayton Flyers play in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. Both of these teams fell in the quarterfinals of their conference tournaments. On March 14, Colorado State defeated Nevada 85-78. On the flip side, Dayton lost to Duquesne 65-57 that same day.

Tipoff from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Wolf Pack are 1-point favorites in the latest Nevada vs. Dayton odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 136.5. Before making any Dayton vs. Nevada picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dayton vs. Nevada. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Nevada vs. Dayton:

Nevada vs. Dayton spread: Wolf Pack -1

Nevada vs. Dayton over/under: 136.5 points

Nevada vs. Dayton money line: Wolf Pack -120, Flyers -100

DAY: Dayton is 9-6-1 ATS away from home this season

NEV: Nevada has covered the spread in 22 of its last 32 games

Why Nevada can cover

Senior guard Jarod Lucas is a reliable scorer from multiple spots on the court. Lucas does a great job knocking down jumpers to help space the floor. The California native averages a team-high 17.8 points with 2.8 rebounds per game. He totaled 20-plus points in four of the last six games. On March 9 against UNLV, Lucas had 26 points and three boards.

Senior guard Kenan Blackshear gives the Wolf Pack an athletic, slashing scorer in the backcourt. Blackshear uses his length and body control to be effective in the lane. He logs 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. The Florida native dropped 16 points, four rebounds and six assists in his last game.

Why Dayton can cover

Junior forward DaRon Holmes II has been a reliable force in the pick-and-roll game and continues to be active around the rim. The Arizona native leads the team in points (20.4), rebounds (8.4) and blocks (2.1). In his last game, Holmes II had 24 points and 13 rebounds. This was his third straight double-double with at least 23-plus points.

Junior guard Koby Brea is a perimeter threat for the Flyers. Brea plays defense with plenty of energy and is consistently moving without the ball to create space. He averages 10.9 points and 3.8 rebounds and shoots a staggering 49% from downtown. On March 5 against Saint Louis, Brea notched 21 points and five boards and went 5-of-8 from downtown.

How to make Dayton vs. Nevada picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 145 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Nevada vs. Dayton, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?