Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, SF Austin looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UT-Rio Grande Valley 47-36.

If SF Austin keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-9 in no time. On the other hand, UT-Rio Grande Valley will have to make due with a 6-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-16, SF Austin 13-9

How To Watch

What to Know

SF Austin is 5-0 against the Vaqueros since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.4% worse than the opposition, a fact SF Austin found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 75-64 to the Texans.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They suffered a bruising 79-59 loss at the hands of the Thunderbirds. UT-Rio Grande Valley was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-28.

The Lumberjacks have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-9 record this season. As for the Vaqueros, they dropped their record down to 6-16 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Looking forward, SF Austin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last seven times they've played.

SF Austin was able to grind out a solid victory over the Vaqueros in their previous matchup back in January, winning 85-78. Will SF Austin repeat their success, or do the Vaqueros have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

SF Austin is a big 15-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SF Austin has won all of the games they've played against UT-Rio Grande Valley in the last 2 years.