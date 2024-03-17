Entering Saturday, North Carolina was the fourth No. 1 seed in the Bracketology projected NCAA Tournament bracket behind overall No. 1 seed Purdue, UConn and Houston. The Tar Heels moved up to the top line Friday after Tennessee lost to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament and the Volunteers dropped to a No. 2 seed.

North Carolina's stay did not last long.

The Tar Heels' 84-76 loss to NC State in the ACC Championship on Saturday impacted both ends of the bracket. After the loss, UNC suffered the same fate as Tennessee by falling off the top line and was replaced by Big 12 Tournament champion Iowa State which demolished Houston 69-41.

At the bottom of the bracket, the Wolfpack stole a bid away from a bubble team. They were not making the NCAA Tournament without the automatic bid. Fellow ACC member Pitt fell off the bottom of the bracket as a result.

Who will be the overall No. 1 seed?

Purdue, UConn and Houston were the dominant teams in the regular season and had separated themselves from the rest of the bracket. Saturday was a day of mixed results though.

Purdue was the projected overall No. 1 entering the day, but the Boilermakers lost to Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament semifinal and Houston moved up to the top spot.

Then, Houston got obliterated by Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament and the Cougars dropped below Purdue to the No. 3 overall seed.

UConn was the only one of the three to win its league. The Huskies beat Marquette to win the Big East Tournament and should hear itself anointed the overall No. 1 seed as they attempt to repeat as national champions.

Bracketology top seeds

