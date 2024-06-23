Illinois picked up its highest-rated recruit of the 247Sports era Sunday, when five-star small forward Will Riley announced his commitment to the Illini. Riley is ranked No. 9 overall in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports and is considered the No. 2 small forward. However, he is expected to reclassify to the Class of 2024 and join Illinois for the season ahead.

Riley could provide an immediate jolt for an overhauled roster and enter the mix for 2025 NBA Draft consideration. With star wings Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask departed from a 2023-24 Illinois team that reached the Elite Eight, there should be minutes available immediately for Riley on the wing.

Riley, who also considered beginning his professional career in Australia's NBL, is a recent riser in the 247Sports rankings. The 6-foot-8 Canadian prospect vaulted up 12 spots from No. 21 in a recent rankings update after a strong spring and summer.

"What stands out about Riley more than anything is his size, length and athleticism," 247Sports national basketball analyst Travis Branham wrote. "He is a versatile guard who can dribble, pass, and shoot. Riley possess plenty of untapped potential. The Canadian demonstrates prowess as a three-level scorer and playmaker against elite high school competition. He's still very thin, so as he gets into the weight room, adds muscle, and gets stronger, his play on the court will only continue to elevate."

Illinois has never been regarded as a haven for one-and-done prospects. But Riley could change that if he meets his immense potential. Because of his combination of size, skill and upside, he could parlay a strong season in college basketball in to 2025 NBA Draft consideration.