The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is in the books. The night was defined by its international flair, with three of the top six selections hailing from France, but of course the majority of the 30 players selected in the first round hail from the states and were on our radar as prospects.
Here's a look at the star rankings for every player selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, via 247Sports' player rankings.
2024 NBA Draft by recruiting ranking
- 5 stars: 8
- 4 stars: 10
- 3 stars: 4
- Unranked: 3
- International / no college: 5
|NBA Team
|Player
|School
|Stars
|Rank (Year)
|Zaccharie Risacher
|n/a (France)
|n/a
|n/a
|Alex Sarr
|n/a (France)
|n/a
|n/a
|Reed Sheppard
|Kentucky
|4
|79 (2023)
|Stephon Castle
|Connecticut
|5
|9 (2023)
|Ron Holland
|n/a (G League Ignite)
|5
|1 (2023)
|Tidjane Salaune
|n/a (France)
|n/a
|nj/a
|Donovan Clingan
|Connecticut
|4
|73 (2002)
|Rob Dillingham
|Kentucky
|4
|21 (2023)
|Zach Edey
|Purdue
|3
|436 (2020)
|Cody Williams
|Colorado
|5
|4 (2023)
|Matas Buzelis
|n/a (G League Ignite)
|5
|7 (2023)
|Nikola Topic
|n/a (Serbia)
|n/a
|n/a
|Devin Carter
|Providence
|4
|87 (2021)
|Carlton Carrington
|Pittsburgh
|4
|91 (2023)
|Kel'el Ware
|Indiana
|5
|7 (2022)
|Jared McCain
|Duke
|5
|14 (2023)
|Dalton Knecht
|Tennessee
|n/a
|n/a (2019)
|Tristan da Silva
|Colorado
|n/a
|n/a (hailed from Germany)
|Ja'Kobe Walter
|Baylor
|5
|8 (2023)
|Jaylon Tyson
|California
|4
|36 (2021)
|Yves Missi
|Baylor
|4
|42 (2023)
|Da'Ron Holmes
|Dayton
|4
|54 (2021)
|AJ Johnson
|n/a (NBL Australia)
|4
|24 (2023)
|Kyshawn George
|Miami
|3
|259 (2023)
|Pacome Dadiet
|n/a (France)
|n/a
|n/a
|Dillon Jones
|Weber State
|3
|444 (2020)
|Terrence Shannon Jr.
|Illinois
|4
|127 (2019)
|Ryan Dunn
|Virginia
|3
|147 (2022)
|Isaiah Collier
|USC
|5
|2 (2023)
|Baylor Scheierman
|Creighton
|n/a
|n/a (2022)
* 247Sports Composite ranking if 247Sports internal ranking unavailable