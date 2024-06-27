stephoncastleadamsilver.jpg
The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is in the books. The night was defined by its international flair, with three of the top six selections hailing from France, but of course the majority of the 30 players selected in the first round hail from the states and were on our radar as prospects. 

Here's a look at the star rankings for every player selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, via 247Sports' player rankings

2024 NBA Draft by recruiting ranking

  • 5 stars: 8
  • 4 stars: 10
  • 3 stars: 4
  • Unranked: 3
  • International / no college: 5
NBA TeamPlayerSchoolStarsRank (Year)
Atlanta
Zaccharie Risachern/a (France)n/an/a
Washington
Alex Sarrn/a (France)n/an/a
Houston
Reed SheppardKentucky479 (2023)
San Antonio
Stephon CastleConnecticut59 (2023)
Detroit
Ron Hollandn/a (G League Ignite)51 (2023)
Charlotte
Tidjane Salaunen/a (France)n/anj/a
Portland
Donovan ClinganConnecticut473 (2002)
Minnesota
Rob DillinghamKentucky421 (2023)
Memphis
Zach EdeyPurdue3436 (2020)
Utah
Cody WilliamsColorado54 (2023)
Chicago
Matas Buzelisn/a (G League Ignite)57 (2023)
Oklahoma City
Nikola Topicn/a (Serbia)n/an/a
Sacramento
Devin CarterProvidence487 (2021)
Washington
Carlton CarringtonPittsburgh491 (2023)
Miami
Kel'el WareIndiana57 (2022)
Philadelphia
Jared McCainDuke514 (2023)
L.A. Lakers
Dalton KnechtTennesseen/an/a (2019)
Orlando
Tristan da SilvaColoradon/an/a (hailed from Germany)
Toronto
Ja'Kobe WalterBaylor58 (2023)
Cleveland
Jaylon TysonCalifornia436 (2021)
New Orleans
Yves MissiBaylor442 (2023)
Denver
Da'Ron HolmesDayton454 (2021)
Milwaukee
AJ Johnsonn/a (NBL Australia)424 (2023)
Washington
Kyshawn GeorgeMiami3259 (2023)
New York
Pacome Dadietn/a (France)n/an/a
Oklahoma City
Dillon JonesWeber State3444 (2020)
Minnesota
Terrence Shannon Jr.Illinois4127 (2019)
Phoenix
Ryan DunnVirginia3147 (2022)
Utah
Isaiah CollierUSC52 (2023)
Boston
Baylor ScheiermanCreightonn/an/a (2022)

* 247Sports Composite ranking if 247Sports internal ranking unavailable