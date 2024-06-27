The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is in the books. The night was defined by its international flair, with three of the top six selections hailing from France, but of course the majority of the 30 players selected in the first round hail from the states and were on our radar as prospects.

Here's a look at the star rankings for every player selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, via 247Sports' player rankings.

2024 NBA Draft by recruiting ranking

5 stars: 8

4 stars: 10

3 stars: 4

Unranked: 3

International / no college: 5

* 247Sports Composite ranking if 247Sports internal ranking unavailable