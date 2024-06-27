2024 NBA Draft tracker, results, news: Lakers getting a steal, Zach Edey filling a need lead Round 1 takeaways

A pair of Frenchmen went No. 1 and No. 2 in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night -- and a third was taken No. 6 overall -- as international prospects and non-college talent made their mark near the top of the lottery. The first college player off the board was former Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard, who went No. 3 overall to the Houston Rockets.

When the Atlanta Hawks selected Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick, it marked two years in a row that a French prospect has been taken with the top selection after the San Antonio Spurs chose 7-foot-4 phenom Victor Wembanyama last year. Risacher's countryman, Alex Sarr, went No. 2 to Washington making the pair the first international prospects to be selected back-to-back with the draft's top two picks in NBA history.

The Spurs ultimately chose UConn guard Stephon Castle at No. 4 to pair with Wembanyama before the Detroit Pistons rounded out the top-five by taking Ron Holland from the G League Ignite.

Opinions and evaluations of the 2024 NBA Draft class will vary widely; the lack of a consensus view on the top prospects created plenty of intrigue Wednesday night. Holland going fifth overall was among the top surprises as his rise corresponded with Donovan Clingan's fall to No. 7. A star of UConn's title run, Cllingan was regarded as a potential top-five pick before falling into the lap of the the Portland Trailblazers. Two-time national college player of the year Zach Edey came off the board two picks later at No. 9 to the Memphis Grizzlies after a an incredible run leading Purdue.

It was a wild night full of twists and turns, and the draft isn't done yet. The action will continue with second-round selections on Thursday afternoon. For now, here are some takeaways from the first round along with the entire set of picks from 1-30 below.

L.A. get a steal

Most draft evaluators put a top-10 grade on Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht after he won SEC Player of the Year and carried the Volunteers to their second-ever Elite Eight performance. However, the sharpshooting wing slipped all the way to the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 17. General manager Rob Pelinka said the franchise "never would have imagined" Knecht would be available there, but he was, and the Lakers capitalized by snagging a potential immediate contributor who ranked much higher on the team's draft board. With Los Angeles in win-now mode given the states of stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, Knecht may provide some early assistance. As a 23-year-old player with a refined offensive skillset, Knecht is the type of player who can get buckets in the league from Day 1.

Cal's final Kentucky class goes big

John Calipari's last season at Kentucky ended in disappointment as the Wildcats suffered a stunning loss to No. 14 seed Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Calipari left for the Arkansas job after the season, but Wednesday brought two final bullet points to his Kentucky resume. One-and-done guards Sheppard (No. 3 to the Rockets) and Robert Dillingham (No. 8 to the Minnesota Timberwolves via the Spurs) added two final lottery picks to Calipari's haul during a 15-year run at UK. Both players are undersized and came off the bench for the Wildcats but proved their mettle as high-octane offensive options and were rewarded on Wednesday night.

Edey gets his chance

Edey's potential as an NBA player has long been a source of debate. Though he dominated college basketball at a level rarely seen in modern times, big men of his ilk are a rare breed in the NBA. The Grizzlies are betting the 7-foot-4 center's size and skill will translate. Though he was ranked 23rd in the CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings, Memphis took a swing on Edey at No. 9. it has a glaring need at center, and Edey should have a chance to contribute immediately as the franchise seeks to return to the playoffs behind its talented core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. Edey won't be asked to be a star, but he will be needed to provide toughness and physicality. Without a 3-point shot in his arsenal -- and with limited defensive versatility -- Edey's margin for error will be thin. But going to Memphis ensures that he will get a fair opportunity to prove he belongs.  

30. Boston Celtics: Baylor Scheierman, G, Creighton

The NBA champions are adding a sharpshooting Big East wing to their roster. Baylor Scheierman spent two seasons at Creighton after shining at South Dakota State. He's a lefty wing with a sweet shooting stroke and well-refined offensive game. He should be a good fit in the Celtics' 3-point happy offensive system after shooting 38.1% from deep on high volume in his final college season.

29. Utah Jazz: Isaiah Collier, G, USC

Collier finished the 2023 recruiting cycle as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 247Sports rankings before going through some ups and downs as a freshman at USC. He missed some time during league play with a hand injury but closed the season with a vengeance. He's an aggressive driver with a strong build that should allow him hold his own defensively. If he can refine his outside shot, Collier could stick in the league for quite a while.

No. 28 Phoenix Suns (Via Denver Nuggets): Ryan Dunn, G/F, Virginia 

The Suns go defense here with the addition of Dunn. Dunn is regarded as one of the best on-ball defenders in this class. The Suns have a glaring need at PG, but grabbing a player of his caliber at No. 28 is great value.

 
27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Illinois

Shannon starred as a dynamic perimeter scorer at Illinois. The lefty is a ball-dominant wing with three-level scoring chops and plenty of defensive upside. He's on the older side for a prospect but has prototypical size for an NBA wing. The comparison is Kelly Oubre Jr.

No. 26  Oklahoma City Thunder (via Washington Wizards, New York Knicks): Dillon Jones, F, Weber State

The Thunder traded back into the first round to select the Weber State forward. This is the second time this pick was traded, as the Knicks traded this pick to OKC after acquiring it from Washington. Jones is one of four players since the 1992-93 college basketball season to post at least 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, 400 assists, and 200 steals in a career.

 
25. New York Knicks: Pacome Dadiet, G, France

Yet another French player left the board as the Knicks took a swing on Pacome Dadiet, who is a perimeter player with good size and upside as a perimeter shooter. This is a long-term play, but the potential is obvious for a player who is still just 18 years old. Dadiet is an attacker with the basketball who has the physical tools to blossom into a rotation level NBA wing.

No. 24 Washington Wizards (via New York Knicks): Kyshawn George, F, Miami

The Wizards are trading up in the draft once again to select one of the most intriguing prospects on the board. George will need time to develop, but Washington is a great fit for both parties. The tools are there for George to be an impactful player down the line. The Wizards traded No. 26 and No. 51 for No. 24, according to ESPN.

 
23. Milwaukee Bucks: AJ Johnson, G, Illawarra Hawks

The Bucks are taking a swing on the upside of a player who slots at just 46th in the CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings. Johnson is a lean but explosive combo guard who enjoyed a strong showing at the NBA Draft Combine. He needs to bulk up and refine his 3-point shot, but Johnson has highlight-reel potential and good length for a relatively undersized guard.

No. 22 Denver Nuggets (via Phoenix Suns): DaRon Holmes ll, F/C, Dayton

We have another trade! The Nuggets are jumping up a handful of spots to select Holmes, one of the top forwards in this draft class. Holmes is a power forward who can also double as a small-ball-five. He can stretch the floor and defend the rim when playing center.  The Nuggets sent No. 28, No. 56 and two future second round picks to the Suns, ESPN reported. This is an excellent selection by the Nuggets.

 
21. New Orleans Pelicans: Yves Missi, C, Baylor

Missi is another one-and-done from Baylor who made substantive contributions to a high-caliber college program in the nation's toughest conference. He's got incredible length and bounce, which makes him both a quality rim protector and lob threat. Missi is relatively new to basketball and will need a lengthy runway to reach his full potential. But considering the glimpses of immense potential he showed at Baylor, this is a nice, long-term play at this stage of the draft.

No. 20 Cleveland Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson, G/F, Cal

The Cavs drafted an experienced collegiate player with the No. 20 pick. Tyson is a versatile two-way wing who is capable of stepping in right away to fill a role. Tyson ranked No. 31 on CBS Sports' NBA Draft Prospect big board.

 
No. 19. Toronto Raptors: Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor

Walter shined as a freshman at Baylor. He's a combo guard with good size and a wonderful prospect pedigree. He met his five-star billing for the Bears while earning Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors. He should be able to develop into a quality NBA defender because of his ranginess and athleticism. Don't be surprised if time reveals this to be a steal at No. 19. His offensive game is already impressive.

No. 18 Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado

The Magic are selecting one of the most experienced players in the 2024 NBA Draft. The German native is a four-year player, three-year starter, and two-time All-Pac-12 Selection for Colorado. While he's still somewhat lean physically, he checks a lot of different boxes with a well-rounded floor game that includes shooting, cutting, a high basketball IQ and the potential to play two positions

 
17. Los Angeles Lakers: Dalton Knecht, G, Tennessee

Knecht was widely projected as a top-10 pick but slipped all the way to Los Angeles at No. 17, presumably because he's already 23. The SEC Player of the Year emerged as a first-team All-American after transferring to Tennessee from Northern Colorado and is an elite shooting wing with a beautiful release and the ability to attract the basket off the dribble.

No. 16 Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain, G, Duke

The 76ers selected Duke star freshman Jared McCain with the No. 16 pick. McCain is one of the best 3-point shooters in the class and should provide more scoring next to Tyrese Maxey. 

 
15. Miami Heat: Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana

Ware is a former five-star prospect who flourished as a sophomore at Indiana after transferring into the Big Ten following a middling freshman season at Oregon. Ware needs to bulk up in order to handle the rigors of the NBA, but he's an appealing modern center because of his rim protection and 3-point shooting abilities. Ware possesses enough athleticism to switch effectively in ball-screen defense, and he boasts an excellent wingspan.

14. Washington Wizards (via Portland Trail Blazers): Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

With the final pick in the lottery, the Wizards selected Carrington out of Pitt. Carrington was one of the biggest risers throughout this draft process and finds a spot at the end of the lottery. Carrington recorded a triple-double in his first college game. With the Wizards going with Sarr at No. 2, Carrington could be their point guard of the future.

 
13. Sacramento Kings: Devin Carter, G, Providence

The Kings added a multi-faceted combo guard by selecting Devin Carter from Providence. Carter rated as one of the top defenders in the Big East and also led the Friars in scoring as a junior. He's an excellent rebounder for his size and demonstrated marked improvement as a 3-point shooter in the 2023-24 season. He's the son of a Memphis Grizzlies assistant and the type of gritty, high I.Q. player who should be able to offer early contributions.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Nikola Topic, G, Serbia 

With the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Thunder selected Nikola Topic. Topic is the No. 8 ranked player on CBS Sports' NBA Draft Prospect big board. There's a chance Topic could miss time during the 2024-25 season because of his ACL injury. Topic is a big guard with big playmaking ability and is an advanced passer with a big frame who can see over the top of defenses.

 
11. Chicago Bulls: Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite

Buzelis was born in Chicago, so this is a homecoming of sorts for the big-bodied wing. The former McDonald's All-American played at Sunrise Christian before entering the G League Ignite program, where he competed with other top prospects and against professional players. If his shot continues to develop, his floor should be as the type of 3-and-D wing craved around the league. He was No. 9 in the CBS Sports Prospect Rankings and drew a comparison to Andrew Wiggins.

10. Utah Jazz: Cody Williams, G, Colorado

The Jazz are going with a high-upside, one-and-done perimeter player. Cody Williams wasn't necessarily a superstar in his lone season with Colorado, but he productively filled a role for a veteran-laden NCAA Tournament team. He's the younger brother of OKC star Jalen Williams and a former consensus five-star prospect with the physical tools to blossom into a big, two-way guard/wing.

9. Memphis Grizzlies: Zach Edey, C, Purdue

The two-time reigning National Player of the Year is headed to Memphis. The Grizzlies need a center to complete their roster and will be banking on Zach Edey to round out their roster. While there are concerns about Edey's mobility and versatility as a 7-foot-4 non-shooter, he dominated college basketball in a way rarely seen during the 21st century. This is a big swing for Memphis as Edey was rarely mocked in the top 10.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (via San Antonio): Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky

After nabbing Stephon Castle at No. 4, the Spurs are widely reported to be dealing No. 8 pick Rob Dillingham to Minnesota. Dillingham came off the bench at Kentucky — the same as No. 3 pick Reed Sheppard — but filled it up for the Wildcats as a 3-point shooter and relentless attacker. His stock dropped a bit due to his size following the NCAA Tournament. But the Timberwolves were clearly undeterred by concerns over his size and traded to snag the one-and-done college guard.

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan, C, UConn

A prevailing thought entering the draft was that Donovan Clingan would likely be off the board before the Trail Blazers could select him. However, he fell to No. 7, allowing Portland to nab the 7-foot-2 shot-swatting prospect. Clingan starred in two seasons at UConn, playing a pivotal role in the Huskies' consecutive titles. Portland has Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams on its books. Now, they also have one of the top bigs in the 2024 draft class.

6. Charlotte Hornets: Tidjane Salaun, F, France

Another surprise at No. 6. The Hornets are selecting Salaun out of France with the No. 6 pick. Salaun ranked No. 15 on CBS Sports' NBA Draft Prospect big board. The Hornets were reportedly working on a trade with the Grizzlies, but instead, they elected to stand pat at No. 6 to draft one of the highest upside swings in the class.

 
5. Detroit Pistons: Ron Holland, F, G League Ignite

Detroit made one of the first surprises of the night by drafting Holland, the No. 10 ranked player in CBS Sports' NBA Draft Prospect big board. Holland is one of the best defenders in the class and should be a perfect fit with the Pistons. Holland was projected to go in the mid-lottery in some of the latest mock drafts.

 
4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle, G, UConn

The biggest need for the Spurs heading into the draft was finding a point guard of the future. Castle could fit that build, as he expressed a strong desire to play the position leading up to the draft despite playing as more of a wing with the Huskies. Castle has one of the highest ceilings in this class, and if he develops his 3-point shot, it would be a home run pick for the Spurs long-term.

 
3. Houston Rockets: Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky

The first college player is off the board. The Rockets selected Kentucky star Reed Sheppard — the CBS Sports Freshmen of the Year — with the No. 3 overall pick. Sheppard is arguably the best 3-point shooter in this class and should fit in perfectly with Houston as the point guard of the future. ESPN reported before the draft started that Sheppard was in contention to become the No. 1 overall pick. Instead, he lands in Houston.

 
2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr, F, France 

With Risacher off the board to Atlanta, the Wizards wasted no time selecting the No. 1 overall player on CBS Sports' NBA Draft Prospect big board. Sarr has a modernized skill set to fit in the NBA as a hybrid center. Sarr is also one of the best two-way players in this class and has elite defensive upside. With the Wizards reportedly trading away Deni Avdija, Sarr fills the need for a wing. The Wizards have two more selections in the first round and one of them will likely be used to draft a guard.

 
1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher, F, France

The pick is in. The Hawks selected French forward Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Risacher ranked No. 2 on CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect big board behind fellow French forward Alex Sarr. He earned the 2023-24 French League Best Young Player Award and 2023-24 EuroCup Rising Star Award. He played one season on French club ASVEL with 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Risacher is a modern-day NBA wing and has the potential to be one of the best 3-point shooters from this class.

