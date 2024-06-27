The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is in the books. The two-night selection process got started on Wednesday with Round 1, and will continue on Thursday with Round 2. After much suspense, the Atlanta Hawks used the No. 1 pick to select French big man Zaccharie Risacher, who was one of four Frenchmen taken in the first round.

While the new prospects were the stars of the night, no draft is complete without trades. NBA fans did not need to wait until draft night to get the first true blockbuster of the summer, as the Knicks made a huge splash on Tuesday by reportedly acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets added five first-round picks in that deal, but none of them are in the 2024 draft.

There were a number of smaller deals on Wednesday. Most notably, the San Antonio Spurs traded No. 8 overall pick Rob Dillingham -- their second lottery selection of the night -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for an unprotected 2030 first-round pick and a protected 2031 first-round pick swap.

Surprisingly, no veteran stars were traded during the first night of the draft. We'll have to wait for Thursday, or perhaps even longer for the bigger moves to go down. Keep up with all the moves right here:

