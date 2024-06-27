The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is in the books. The two-night selection process got started on Wednesday with Round 1, and will continue on Thursday with Round 2. After much suspense, the Atlanta Hawks used the No. 1 pick to select French big man Zaccharie Risacher, who was one of four Frenchmen taken in the first round.
While the new prospects were the stars of the night, no draft is complete without trades. NBA fans did not need to wait until draft night to get the first true blockbuster of the summer, as the Knicks made a huge splash on Tuesday by reportedly acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets added five first-round picks in that deal, but none of them are in the 2024 draft.
There were a number of smaller deals on Wednesday. Most notably, the San Antonio Spurs traded No. 8 overall pick Rob Dillingham -- their second lottery selection of the night -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for an unprotected 2030 first-round pick and a protected 2031 first-round pick swap.
Surprisingly, no veteran stars were traded during the first night of the draft. We'll have to wait for Thursday, or perhaps even longer for the bigger moves to go down. Keep up with all the moves right here:
2024 NBA Draft trade tracker
|Team Receives
No. 52 pick
Lindy Waters II
|Team Receives
AJ Griffin
No. 44 pick
|Team Receives
No. 53 pick
Wendell Moore Jr. and No. 37 pick
|Team Receives
No. 26 overall pick Dillon Jones
Five second-round picks between 2025-2027
|Team Receives
No. 26 pick Dillon Jones and No. 51 pick
No. 24 pick Kyshawn George
|Team Receives
No. 28 pick Ryan Dunn, No. 56 pick and two future second-round picks
No. 22 pick DaRon Holmes II
|Team Receives
|Malcolm Brogdon, No. 14 pick Bub Carrington and 2029 first-round pick
|Deni Avdija
|TEAM RECEIVES
|No. 8 pick Rob Dillingham
|2031 unprotected first-round pick and a protected 2030 first-round pick swap