The road to an NBA career as an undrafted player is narrow and paved with potholes, but there is a path. Just ask Rockets guard Fred VanVleet, a former All-Star and NBA champion with the Raptors who went unselected out of Wichita State in 2016.
VanVleet is a prominent, active example of how someone overlooked during the draft can grind their way to a career in the league. Earning a guaranteed NBA contract as an undrafted free agent typically requires spending time in the G League and some lucky breaks.
Few make it, and those who don't often wind up making a living playing overseas. But there is a path, and for many of those who went undrafted this year, it will begin in the NBA Summer League. Within minutes of the 2024 NBA Draft's conclusion on Thursday, reports began surfacing of undrafted free agents signing deals with teams.
Will there be a VanVleet in the bunch? Time will tell. But for now, here is the rundown of the prominent players who found landing spots as UDFA's on draft night. Many of them were college stars that will be out to prove they have the game to stick in the NBA.
Here are some prominent undrafted players who have landed deals with NBA teams:
Alex Ducas
Saint Mary's
two-way
|Source
Branden Carlson
Utah
Toronto Raptors
two-way
|Source
Daniss Jenkins
St. John's
two-way
|Source
Jalen Bridges
Baylor
two-way
|Source
Isaac Jones
Washington State
two-way
|Source
PJ Hall
Clemson
two-way
|Source
Blake Hinson
Pitt
two-way
|Source
Reece Beekman
Virginia
two-way
|Source
Isaiah Crawford
Louisiana Tech
Sacramento Kings
two-way
|Source
Justin Edwards
Kentucky
two-way
|Source
Keshad Johnson
San Diego State
two-way
|Source
N'Faly Dante
Oregon
Houston Rockets
two-way
|Source
David Jones
Memphis
Philadelphia 76ers
two-way
|Source
Zyon Pullin
Florida
Miami Heat
two-way
|Source
Trey Alexander
Creighton
Denver Nuggets
two-way
|Source
Armando Bacot
North Carolina
exhibit 10
|Source
Boo Buie
Northwestern
Phoenix Suns
exhibit 10
|Source
Malevy Leons
Bradley
Oklahoma City Thunder
exhibit 10
|Source
Marcus Domask
Illinois
exhibit 10
|Source
Quincy Olivari
Xavier
Los Angeles Lakers
exhibit 10
|Source
Sean East
Missouri
Los Angeles Lakers
exhibit 10
|Source
Tristan Enaruna
Cleveland State
exhibit 10
|Source
Quincy Guerrier
Illinois
Toronto Raptors
exhibit 10
|Source
Auburn
Denver Nuggets
exhibit 10
|Source
Tyrese Samuels
Florida
Phoenix Suns
exhibit 10
|Source
Max Fiedler
Rice
Philadelphia 76ers
exhibit 10
|Source
DJ Burns
NC State
summer league
|Source
Jamison Battle
Ohio State
Toronto Raptors
summer league
|Source
Boogie Ellis
USC
Sacramento Kings
summer league
|Source
|Isaiah Stevens
|Colorado State
|Miami Heat
|summer league
|Source
|Max Abmas
|Texas
|Utah Jazz
|summer league
|Source
|Lance Jones
|Purdue
|Indiana Pacers
|summer league
|Source