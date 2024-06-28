North Carolina v NC State
The road to an NBA career as an undrafted player is narrow and paved with potholes, but there is a path. Just ask Rockets guard Fred VanVleet, a former All-Star and NBA champion with the Raptors who went unselected out of Wichita State in 2016.

VanVleet is a prominent, active example of how someone overlooked during the draft can grind their way to a career in the league. Earning a guaranteed NBA contract as an undrafted free agent typically requires spending time in the G League and some lucky breaks. 

Few make it, and those who don't often wind up making a living playing overseas. But there is a path, and for many of those who went undrafted this year, it will begin in the NBA Summer League. Within minutes of the 2024 NBA Draft's conclusion on Thursday, reports began surfacing of undrafted free agents signing deals with teams.

Will there be a VanVleet in the bunch? Time will tell. But for now, here is the rundown of the prominent players who found landing spots as UDFA's on draft night. Many of them were college stars that will be out to prove they have the game to stick in the NBA.

Here are some prominent undrafted players who have landed deals with NBA teams

Alex Ducas

Saint Mary's

Oklahoma City Thunder

two-way

Branden Carlson

Utah

Toronto Raptors

two-way

Daniss Jenkins

St. John's

Detroit Pistons

two-way

Jalen Bridges

Baylor

Phoenix Suns

two-way

Isaac Jones

Washington State

Sacramento Kings

two-way

PJ Hall

Clemson

Denver Nuggets

two-way

Blake Hinson

Pitt

Los Angeles Lakers

two-way

Reece Beekman

Virginia

Golden State Warriors

two-way

Isaiah Crawford

Louisiana Tech

Sacramento Kings

two-way

Justin Edwards

Kentucky

Philadelphia 76ers

two-way

Keshad Johnson

San Diego State

Miami Heat

two-way

N'Faly Dante

Oregon

Houston Rockets

two-way

David Jones

Memphis

Philadelphia 76ers

two-way

Zyon Pullin

Florida

Miami Heat

two-way

Trey Alexander

Creighton

Denver Nuggets

two-way

Armando Bacot

North Carolina

Utah Jazz

exhibit 10

Boo Buie

Northwestern

Phoenix Suns

exhibit 10

Malevy Leons

Bradley

Oklahoma City Thunder

exhibit 10

Marcus Domask

Illinois

Chicago Bulls

exhibit 10 

Quincy Olivari

Xavier

Los Angeles Lakers

exhibit 10

Sean East

Missouri

Los Angeles Lakers

exhibit 10

Tristan Enaruna

Cleveland State

Boston Celtics

exhibit 10

Quincy Guerrier

Illinois

Toronto Raptors

exhibit 10

Jaylin Williams

Auburn

Denver Nuggets

exhibit 10

Tyrese Samuels

Florida

Phoenix Suns

exhibit 10

Max Fiedler

Rice

Philadelphia 76ers

exhibit 10

DJ Burns

NC State

Cleveland Cavaliers

summer league

Jamison Battle

Ohio State

Toronto Raptors

summer league

Boogie Ellis

USC

Sacramento Kings

summer league

Isaiah StevensColorado StateMiami Heatsummer leagueSource
Max AbmasTexasUtah Jazzsummer leagueSource
Lance JonesPurdueIndiana Pacerssummer leagueSource