Clemson fell flat on their face against Boston College last Wednesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Clemson has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead New Mexico 42-28.

If Clemson keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-11 in no time. On the other hand, New Mexico will have to make due with a 26-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

New Mexico Lobos @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: New Mexico 22-9, Clemson 21-10

The New Mexico Lobos and the Clemson Tigers are set to clash at 3:10 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum in a Mountain West postseason contest. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, New Mexico will stroll into this one as the favorite.

New Mexico entered their tilt with San Diego State with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Lobos walked away with a 68-61 win over the Aztecs on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead New Mexico to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaelen House, who scored 28 points along with five rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of JT Toppin, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Clemson had to start their season on the road last Wednesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 76-55 walloping at the hands of the Eagles.

Despite their defeat, Clemson saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. PJ Hall, who scored 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Clemson was Chase Hunter's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Lobos are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 26-9 record this season. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 21-11.

New Mexico is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Clemson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

