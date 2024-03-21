The first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament continues rolling Friday as non-stop March Madness action enters its second day beginning just after noon ET. The field has already shrunk from 64 to 48 teams, and another 16 will be whittled away before the weekend commences

2024 NCAA Tournament picks

Friday, 12:15 p.m. | CBS, March Madness Live: This is too many points to give to Mr. Clutch Boo Buie and the Wildcats. This is a team that's defeated Purdue, Illinois and Michigan State this season, and in total, has more wins against NCAA Tournament teams (five) than FAU. The Owls have been a bit inconsistent over the last month, going 5-3 in their last eight games with losses in some of their toughest games. When Buie has a history of coming up big in close game scenarios, I love getting Northwestern now catching more than a whole possession of points. Pick: Northwestern +3.5 -- Chip Patterson



Parrish Norlander Palm Boone Cobb Patterson Spread FAU -2.5 FAU -2.5 NW +2.5 NW +2.5 FAU -2.5 NW +2.5 Straight up FAU FAU FAU NW FAU NW

Friday, 3:10 p.m. | truTV, March Madness Live: What a poor draw for Clemson, catching a New Mexico team whose quality is much more fitting of a No. 8 seed and therefore provides a much tougher test than the Tigers would have faced in another bracket. The backcourt trio of Donovan Dent, Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. are going to cause all kinds of havoc for Clemson's defense, and I'm not sure if the Tigers' ball-handlers are going to succeed enough against New Mexico's pressure. Clemson does have a size advantage that New Mexico will want to avoid, but with pace and pressure, the Lobos can dictate the terms of the game. Pick: New Mexico -2.5 -- Chip Patterson



Parrish Norlander Palm Boone Cobb Patterson Spread NMEX -2 NMEX -2 NMEX -2 NMEX -2 NMEX -2 NMEX -2 Straight up NMEX NMEX NMEX NMEX NMEX NMEX

Friday, 4:30 p.m. | TBS, March Madness Live: A team from the First Four has made the second round of the NCAA Tournament in three of the last four years, and the Buffaloes seem best-equipped to keep that trend rolling. They scooted past a really talented Boise State team in the First Four on Wednesday with one of their best defensive outings of the season and have a number of weapons inside and out to keep Florida on alert. I like the Buffs by a smidge here, so I'll take the free points. Pick: Colorado +2 -- Kyle Boone



Parrish Norlander Palm Boone Cobb Patterson Spread COLO +1 COLO +1 COLO +1 COLO +1 UF -1 COLO +1 Straight up COLO COLO COLO COLO UF COLO

Friday, 6:50 p.m. | TNT, March Madness Live: Texas A&M has won five of its last six games, including a convincing win over Kentucky in the SEC Tournament. The Aggies are finding their stride offensively and beginning to look like the team that was expected to compete for the SEC title. With veteran guards Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford leading the way, TAMU is going to be a tough out for a Nebraska program unaccustomed to this stage. The Aggies are ferocious on the glass and can turn into a juggernaut when they make 3s. Pick: Texas A&M +1 -- David Cobb



Parrish Norlander Palm Boone Cobb Patterson Spread TAMU +1.5 NEB -1.5 TAMU +1.5 NEB -1.5 TAMU +1.5 TAMU +1.5 Straight up TAMU NEB -1.5 TAMU NEB -1.5 TAMU TAMU

Friday, 7:35 p.m. | truTV, March Madness Live: Alabama comes into the NCAA Tournament struggling defensively, which makes Charleston a challenging opponent. The Cougars are one of the nation's top 3-point shooting teams and will be totally fine playing at Bama's preferred uptempo pace. Charleston took San Diego State, an eventual Final Four team, down to the wire in last year's tournament. That experience will serve the Cougars well against a Crimson Tide squad that is searching for rhythm. Pick: Charleston +9 -- David Cobb



Parrish Norlander Palm Boone Cobb Patterson Spread BAMA -9.5 SAM +7.5 BAMA -9.5 BAMA -9.5 BAMA -9.5 BAMA -9.5 Straight up BAMA BAMA BAMA BAMA BAMA BAMA

Friday, 9:55 p.m. | TBS, March Madness Live: In what turned out to be a terrific year for the Mountain West, Danny Sprinkle's Aggies stood above the rest in winning the regular-season title with a potent and balanced offensive attack. TCU has been hot and cold on that end, and it's coming off a season-low 45 points vs. Houston in the Big 12 Tournament. Utah State has the goods to keep it within the number and potentially pull off the upset. Pick: Utah State +4 -- Kyle Boone