The Clemson Tigers will look to win their first NCAA Tournament game in six years when they square off against the New Mexico Lobos in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Friday at the FedExForum in Memphis. Since reaching the Sweet 16 in 2018, Clemson has played in only one NCAA Tournament game, losing to Rutgers in 2021. The Tigers (21-11) enter this year's tournament off a 76-55 loss to Boston College in the second round of the ACC Tournament. Meanwhile New Mexico (26-9) is on a four-game winning streak.

Clemson vs. New Mexico spread: Lobos -2.5

Clemson vs. New Mexico over/under: 151.5 points

Clemson vs. New Mexico money line: New Mexico -140, Clemson +117

CLEM: Joseph Girard III leads the country in free throw percentage (95.6)

N MEX: Jaelen House ranks 12th in the nation in steals per game (2.33)

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson has a prolific 3-point shooter in Joseph Girard III. A fifth-year guard who transferred from Syracuse in the offseason, Girard ranks third all-time in ACC history in career 3-pointers made (393) and is shooting a deadly 42.5% from beyond the arc this season. He earned honorable mention all-ACC honors earlier this month.

Girard and the Tigers will face a New Mexico team that is not a threat beyond the 3-point arc. The Lobos make just 6.6 3-pointers per game, which ranks 255th in the country. They also shoot just 33.4% from beyond the arc, which is 214th.

Why New Mexico can cover

New Mexico is playing its best basketball of the season. Over four games in a dominant MWC Tournament run, the Lobos led for almost 146 minutes out of 160 and trailed for just seven. The Lobos beat three straight opponents -- Air Force, Boise State and Colorado State -- each by double digits, the first time they had won three straight postseason games by double figures in program history.

In the conference tournament, New Mexico was led by guard Jaelen House. The 6-foot, 175-pound House averaged 23.0 points and 3.5 assists and poured in a game-high 28 points in the championship game victory over San Diego State. For his efforts, he was named the tournament MVP.

