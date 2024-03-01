Halftime Report

UC Irvine is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 47-26 lead over CSNorthridge.

If UC Irvine keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 21-8 in no time. On the other hand, CSNorthridge will have to make due with an 18-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: UC Irvine 20-8, CSNorthridge 18-11

What to Know

UC Irvine is 9-1 against the Matadors since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Despite being away, UC Irvine is looking at a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

UC Irvine fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Tritons on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Tritons 92-88. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, the Matadors were able to grind out a solid victory over the Titans on Saturday, taking the game 65-60.

The Anteaters' defeat dropped their record down to 20-8. As for the Matadors, they pushed their record up to 18-11 with that win, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Irvine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like CSNorthridge struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UC Irvine was able to grind out a solid win over the Matadors in their previous matchup back in January, winning 77-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC Irvine since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 7.5-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 9 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.