Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: UNCW 19-7, William & Mary 8-19

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UNCW has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaplan Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

UNCW came into the game on Saturday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 73-72 to the Phoenix.

Even though they lost, UNCW were working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. This was only their first loss (out of five games) when they've passed the ball that well.

Meanwhile, William & Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell 65-57 to the Cougars. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for William & Mary in their matchups with the Cougars: they've now lost six in a row.

William & Mary's defeat came about despite a quality game from Trey Moss, who scored 16 points. Less helpful for William & Mary was Caleb Dorsey's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Seahawks' loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-7. As for the Tribe, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-19 record this season.

UNCW was able to grind out a solid win over the Tribe in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 70-63. Will UNCW repeat their success, or do the Tribe have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

William & Mary and UNCW both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.