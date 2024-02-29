Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, UNCG looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead VMI 50-34.

If UNCG keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 21-9 in no time. On the other hand, VMI will have to make due with a 4-26 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: VMI 4-25, UNCG 20-9

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UNCG. They and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Greensboro Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

UNCG unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 86-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears.

Meanwhile, VMI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their tenth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Catamounts at home and fell 84-51. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for VMI in their matchups with the Catamounts: they've now lost five in a row.

The Spartans' loss ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-9. As for the Keydets, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 15 of their last 16 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-25 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: UNCG have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for VMI, though, as they've only made 30.5% of their threes this season. Given UNCG's sizable advantage in that area, the Keydets will need to find a way to close that gap.

UNCG was able to grind out a solid win over the Keydets in their previous matchup back in January, winning 85-79. Will UNCG repeat their success, or do the Keydets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNCG is a big 22-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNCG has won 8 out of their last 10 games against VMI.