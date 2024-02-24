Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: UNCG 20-8, Mercer 13-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the UNCG Spartans and the Mercer Bears are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 24th at Hawkins Arena. UNCG is looking to tack on another W to their six-game streak on the road.

On Wednesday, the Spartans were able to grind out a solid victory over the Catamounts, taking the game 71-65.

UNCG got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Mikeal Brown-Jones out in front who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds. Keyshaun Langley was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Bears beat the Bulldogs 87-78 on Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Mercer.

Mercer relied on the efforts of Alex Holt, who scored 23 points, and Jalyn McCreary, who scored 25 points along with two blocks. It was the first time this season that McCreary scored 20 or more points. Another player making a difference was Jalen Cobb, who scored 15 points.

The Spartans have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-8 record this season. As for the Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 13-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: UNCG have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10 threes per game. It's a different story for Mercer, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1 threes per game. Given UNCG's sizable advantage in that area, the Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.

UNCG came up short against the Bears in their previous matchup back in January, falling 70-64. Can UNCG avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNCG has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.