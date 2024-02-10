Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: Chattanooga 16-8, UNCG 17-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Chattanooga Mocs and the UNCG Spartans are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Greensboro Coliseum. Chattanooga is looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Chattanooga and the Keydets didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Thursday. The Mocs snuck past the Keydets with a 88-84 win. The victory was just what Chattanooga needed coming off of a 78-56 loss in their prior game.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UNCG last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UNCG in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost six in a row.

The Mocs have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-8 record this season. As for the Spartans, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-7.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Chattanooga have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Chattanooga is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played UNCG.

Odds

UNCG is a 4-point favorite against Chattanooga, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

UNCG has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chattanooga.