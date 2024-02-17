Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 10-15, UC Irvine 18-7

Cal-Baker. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UC Irvine Anteaters will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bren Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 21.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Cal-Baker. found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 76-71 to the Matadors.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, UC Irvine's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 88-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Highlanders. UC Irvine didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Roadrunners have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-15 record this season. As for the Anteaters, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 18-7.

Cal-Baker. must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they're up against.

Cal-Baker. suffered a grim 75-56 defeat to the Anteaters in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Can Cal-Baker. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

UC Irvine is a big 15.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Cal-Baker..